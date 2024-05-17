Looking to upgrade your home with designer touches? Here’s a start

If you buy a product linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission. See all our Coveted lists of mandatory items here.

JK3D Limited Lake Edition Flora Decanter, $1,375

(JK3D)

Given the color of the glass and the sand-looking base, JK3D’s Flora Decanter was born in Los Angeles to make a statement. Whether you keep this treasure on display on a shelf or put it to use at a dinner party, your guests certainly won’t forget seeing it — that’s for sure. Julia Koerner, who specializes in computational design and 3D printing, and Austin Fields, who’s known for her experimental glassblowing techniques, found inspiration in flora and fauna, light, the ocean and California landscapes when they created the Flora Decanter. The Limited Lake Edition decanter comes in turquoise, deep blue and amber, and its digitally crafted and 3D-printed base is available in ash and sand. This limited-edition version of the decanter was created for the 2023 millstART exhibition in Austria. It was made with sustainable plant-based renewable material in Los Angeles for North America and in Vienna for Europe and other international markets.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Tom Ford Oud Wood candle, $135

(Tom Ford Beauty)

Maybe it’s time for a break from the world — a chance to get cozy in your favorite space at home. If that’s the case, turn up your favorite track from “The Tortured Poets Department,” pour another glass of sauvignon blanc and light your Tom Ford Oud Wood candle. The candle, with its scent of wood and spices, is based on the brand’s fan-favorite Oud Wood fragrance, which has a rich woodsy scent featuring notes of cardamom, patchouli and amber. (When you’re finished cocooning, you can wear the scent into the world via the new Oud Wood parfum ($445 for 50 milliliters) or the beloved eau de parfum ($195 for 30 milliliters).

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Carl Hansen Children’s Wishbone Chair, $845

(Carl Hansen)

Danish architect and furniture designer Hans J. Wegner was a prolific and innovative force behind Danish Modernism, and among his pieces for Carl Hansen & Son is the Wishbone Chair, which was designed in 1949 and has remained in continuous production since 1950. To celebrate the 110th birthday of the godfather of Danish Modernism in April, Carl Hansen released a children’s version of the classic Wishbone Chair. The mini version is made from solid oak and woven paper cord and involved more that 100 production steps to produce. It’s available at various retailers, including Design Within Reach, 8612 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood , and the Carl Hansen & Son flagship store in San Francisco.

Visit the Carl Hansen website to find a dealer.

Roche Bobois Apex Outdoor ottoman, $2,005

(Roche Bobois)

Bring the indoors outdoors with this adorable outdoor ottoman from the spring and summer collection from Roche Bobois. It was designed by French product designer Sacha Lakic and comes in colors including vert d’eau (light blue), forêt (green), nuit (dark blue) and tangerine. Pro tip: This ottoman, which is made with fast-drying foam, looks just like a scrumptious popover or a delicious jelly candy. With that said, you might want to have a tray of snacks, drinks and other accoutrements for relaxing on hand in case you and your guests get hungry while you’re lounging by the pool.

Visit the Roche Bobois website for showroom details.

Kelly Wearstler Studio Echo Collection bench, $7,995

(Kelly Wearstler)

The Kelly Wearstler Studio continues to indulge the sensibilities — this time, with its new Echo Collection of homewares. Inspired by California landscapes, the collection, with pieces ranging from $5,500 to $20,000, is made up of eight pieces: a handcrafted dining table, a drinks table, benches, a totem, a side table and stool. Each piece in the collection has repetitive organic forms as part of its design and comes in white gesso, natural Douglas fir and ebonized Douglas fir. Also, the Echo Collection is made at the Kelly Wearstler Studio near downtown Los Angeles, with each piece carved by one artisan who’s an expert in timber and has a background in sculpture.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Opame Collective Benton Box, $4,995

(Opame)

Sometimes you need the perfect designer spot to hide all of your treasures (and deep, dark secrets). That’s where Opame Collective’s lovely Benton Box factors into your life. Reminiscent of a ceremonial box, this sculptural bronze-cast box, which has a separate lid, might be at home on a living-room or office shelf or close by you — say, on your nightstand. It can be purchased through various retailers including Fred Segal Home, and there’s a limited edition of eight available.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Francesca Grace Somme bed collection, $3,500 and up

(Gavin Cater)

Are you looking for a dreamy upgrade to your current bed — one with a touch of whimsy, character and French inspiration? If so, you’re in luck thanks to Los Angeles home stager and celebrity interior designer Francesca Grace, who has designed the lovely Somme collection of five beds with names such as Cosette, Penelope, Amélie, Estelle and Colette. The bed-frame options come with walnut wood-trim headboards, satin or velvet upholstery and bullion fringe around the base. (The frames don’t require box springs.) Prices range from a twin at $3,500 to a spacious California King at $7,700.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Casa Branca x Nine Fair backgammon board, $2,500

(Carmel Brantley)

It’s the perfect time to learn backgammon and other board games thanks to a host of fashion and lifestyle brands producing them with colorful designer touches this season. Take for example Casa Branca x Nine Fair’s fun and festive backgammon board collaboration. (We particularly like the mushroom design and we can’t stop thinking about the Apple TV+ show “Palm Royale” whenever we look at these boards.) Produced by Nine Fair, the boards were hand-painted by artist and Casa Branca collaborator Margot Larkin. They come in three fresh designs: malachite, mushrooms and what’s being called a graphic version of wicker.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.