7 items to help you take a more ‘design-forward’ approach to your late-spring drip

This story is part of “Clearance,” a design issue that peels back the layers of aspirational architecture in L.A., and envisions a more beautiful future that lives a little less on the nose. Read the whole issue here.

If you buy a product linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission.

Givenchy Plage Bathing Suit, $690

(JC Vincent/Givenchy)

We’re in there like swimwear. Be the telenovela villain at the next pool or beach party with this tantalizing black one-piece with a cheeky side cut-out. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Advertisement

Curvy Ashtray, $122.50

(Houseplant)

Made from hand-poured concrete by Concrete Cat, this curvaceous houseplant ashtray is a must for your next solo or group smoke sesh. High or not, the patina finish over the alluring mineral green and lavender pigments will definitely keep your attention. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

YSL Le 37 Bucket, $2,990

(YSL)

This is for the person who always thinks they don’t need a bag and ends up with a pack of tissues, phone and charger intertwined in their fingers as they dance the night away. Grab this chic bucket on your way out. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill, $300 for 100ml, $430 for 200ml

(Louis Vuitton)

If City of Stars is the dreamy, hopeful smell of the Hollywood Hills, let Louis Vuitton’s Pacific Chill be the purifying waves of Point Dume that wash over you, bringing you back to sea level. Its fruity and woodsy notes of blackcurrant, carrot seed, cedar and lemon evoke a Californian devotion to wellness. Available May 18 on louisvuitton.com.

Advertisement

Prísma Zig Zag Bench, starting at $2,000

(Prisma)

This versatile and subtle piece makes an elegant and minimal display for any household item — from shoes to books to your film camera collection — or extra seating for the homies. Prísma’s Zig Zag Bench, crafted in Altadena, is a must for your home. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Montblanc 1858 Unveiled Secret Minerva Monopusher Chronograph LE 88, $36,500

(Montblanc)

Montblanc releases another limited-edition timepiece highlighting the mesmerizing inner-workings and craftsmanship of the historic watchmaker. Made with a distressed steel case, a 18-karat white gold bezel and nubuck alligator strap, this exquisite watch invites you to marvel at the intricacy of seconds without distraction. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Dior Lily Sauvage Decorative Plate, $280

(Dior)

Like the stem and leaves of a flower, this plate is an ardent shade of green and a powerful foundation to a dining set. It’s also part of a collection inspired by one of the house’s lucky charms: the lily of the valley. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Advertisement

More stories from Image