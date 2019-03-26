Explore Victorian, Spanish Revival and midcentury homes on this Pasadena tour

The city of Pasadena is home to captivating landmark houses including Frank Lloyd Wright’s La Miniatura and Greene and Greene’s Gamble House and Blacker House.
Pasadena’s lesser-known homes are equally dramatic, however, and will be open to the public during the “Historic Homes and Gorgeous Gardens tour” sponsored by Pasadena Heritage on March 31.
The self-driven tour will highlight more than eight decades of architecture and landscape design, from Victorian to Midcentury Modern in style, including the grounds of the historic Old Mill, once a part of Pasadena’s Busch Gardens, as well as two Victorian homes near the Wrigley Mansion.
The heritage tour also visits the 1902 Classic Box farmhouse in the Madison Heights neighborhood, which features updated landscaping by Haynes Landscape Design.
Also included on the tour is a 1930s Spanish Revival home surrounded by drought-tolerant California native and Mediterranean plants and a 1960 home designed by noted Midcentury Modern architect John L. Pugsley.
Busch Gardens researcher and historian Michael Logan will speak about Pasadena’s historic Busch Gardens at 7 p.m. March 28 at Maranatha High School in Pasadena.
‘Historic Homes and Gorgeous Gardens’
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 31
Tickets: $38 to $48
Info: pasadenaheritage.org