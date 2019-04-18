Reading Nook: Henry Alford on Cervantes, the floor and me

As for the book selection: Greg read “DQ” when we went on vacation to Spain in 2016 and had enjoyed it so much that I think I was slightly jealous. So now it’s my turn to lord it over him. The story of a delusional nobleman who has read so many chivalric romances that he decides to become a knight errant and save the world from itself, the book is full of endearing surprises (e.g., Cervantes likes to end chapters in the middle of a sentence.) It is also, at 940 pages, very, very long. When tackling such a tome, I allow myself to “cheat” with other books only if they are short stories (I zipped through Deborah Eisenberg’s “Twilight of the Superheroes” last weekend) or if they can be read in one sitting. (In Lotta Sonninen’s brilliantly funny “The Little Book of Bad Moods,” a humorous workbook, the reader is encouraged to keep a tally of things that tick them off; it’s an “ingratitude journal”).