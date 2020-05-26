Gimme Shelter podcast: Who should you inform if you live in an apartment complex and catch coronavirus?

Living in crowded housing can create problematic scenarios during the novel coronavirus pandemic. What if you or one of your neighbors in your apartment complex, for instance, is infected?

On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast, we discuss what tenants should do if that happens. We also discuss legislation backed by California State Senate leader Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) that aims to increase housing construction statewide.

“ Gimme Shelter ,”a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CalMatters .

