Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Housing & Homelessness

Gimme Shelter podcast: Who should you inform if you live in an apartment complex and catch coronavirus?

540481_ME-PARK-LA-BREA-TENANT_KKN_19879.JPG
Park La Brea in Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile is the largest housing complex west of the Mississippi River.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
By Liam DillonStaff Writer 
May 26, 2020
3:32 PM
Share

Living in crowded housing can create problematic scenarios during the novel coronavirus pandemic. What if you or one of your neighbors in your apartment complex, for instance, is infected?

On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast, we discuss what tenants should do if that happens. We also discuss legislation backed by California State Senate leader Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) that aims to increase housing construction statewide.

Gimme Shelter,”a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CalMatters.

Advertisement

You can subscribe to “Gimme Shelter” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, Google Play and Overcast.

Housing & HomelessnessCaliforniaCalifornia Law & Politics Coronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Liam Dillon
Follow Us
Liam Dillon covers the issues of housing affordability and neighborhood change across California for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement