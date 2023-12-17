Finalist: Ann Lee

Co-Founder & CEO | CORE

Ann Lee co-founded CORE in 2010, later serving as CEO. She transformed CORE into an international NGO focused on disaster response and resilience-building. Her background includes roles with the UN’s OCHA and the Secretary General’s World Humanitarian Summit. She’s led projects in Haiti, the Philippines, Kosovo and the Congo. Lee developed the CLARA tool for gender-sensitive emergency assessments. CORE collaborates locally and globally to provide equitable relief in the face of disasters. Recent initiatives span from building schools in Haiti to supporting Ukraine and Turkey post-earthquakes while addressing climate change through biodiversity and soil management.