Finalist: Lisa Helfend Meyer

Co-Founder & Senior Partner | Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP

Lisa Helfend Meyer is a distinguished co-founder and senior partner at Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP, specializing in complex divorces and contested custody cases. With over four decades of experience, she’s recognized as a top family lawyer, advocating for high-profile clients in diverse fields. Meyer’s media presence includes appearances on CNN and Fox News and contributions to HuffPost. She’s known for her successful representation of Abbie Cohen Dorn, setting a precedent for disabled parents’ visitation rights. Beyond her legal career, Meyer is dedicated to family law-related charities, supporting children with special needs.