Annie Roque Nepomuceno

(Roxanne Nepomuceno)

Chairperson | United Chambers of Commerce SFV

Annie Nepomuceno’s journey from Iowa to the vibrant Filipino American community in Los Angeles is marked by resilience and innovation. After captivating audiences in the Philippines with her vocal trio, she transitioned to the multifaceted U.S. stage. As president-elect of the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Los Angeles, Nepomuceno orchestrated remarkable growth and secured grants. In 2023, she became the first Filipino American to chair the United Chambers of Commerce of San Fernando Valley. Nepomuceno’s appointment as president-elect of the University of the Philippines Alumni of Greater Los Angeles reflects her ongoing impact.