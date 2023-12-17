Co-Founder | The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship

Cary Singleton and her husband, Will, established a foundation to address the lack of financial literacy and entrepreneurship education. They agreed that using the power of entertainment to engage, entertain and enlighten people about financial subjects might give them a basic understanding of things that are no longer taught in schools. The foundation focuses on three major initiatives: Million Stories Media, a digital TV channel offering entertaining and educational content; Venture Valley, an e-sports-style video game teaching entrepreneurship and financial literacy; and Slyngshot, a resource hub for aspiring entrepreneurs.