(©Bree McCool)

Senior Attorney | Hudock Employment Law Group

Eliza Langdon Oliver is a seasoned litigator with over a decade of experience, specializing in employment law. She’s been a valuable member of the client service litigation team at HELG since 2018. Oliver adeptly manages motions, pleadings and discovery, including summary judgment motions, depositions and mediations. Her extensive experience spans wage and hour cases, FEHA discrimination, harassment and retaliation cases, as well as class actions. Her dedication to swift conflict resolution is highly praised. Oliver graduated magna cum laude from Loyola Law School, distinguishing herself as a top performer in her class.