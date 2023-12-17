Finalist: Melissa Scott

Founder ✧ Modefywear

Melissa Scott’s remarkable 20-year Olympic career, spanning nine Games, led her to address a crucial issue. She observed female athletes from culturally diverse backgrounds lacking activewear that combined competitive performance with modesty. This inspired her to create Modefywear, ensuring all women could pursue an active lifestyle without sacrificing their modesty. Scott is deeply rooted in the Los Angeles community, supporting various organizations. She opened an inclusive retail store in the heart of the Jewish community, fostering diversity and inclusivity. During COVID, Scott donated masks and medical hijabs and maintained her manufacturing facility, employing locals.