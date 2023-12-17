Chief Executive Officer | J&J Consulting Group

Janine Hamner Holman, CEO of J&J Consulting Group, embarked on a mission to transform the world of work. Her diverse career includes community organizing, nonprofits, Fortune 200 companies and entrepreneurship. Hamner Holman champions leadership, organizational culture and healthy workplaces. She leverages her expertise through partnerships, keynote speaking, books and a podcast. Hamner Holman’s certifications in leadership and emotional intelligence, along with her commitment to diversity, highlight her dedication to a thriving work environment. She earned a certification from Cornell University in the psychology of leadership and has become a certified practitioner in emotional intelligence, a certified coach and a certified partner with Culture Talk.