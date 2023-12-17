CEO & Founder | Sisu VR Inc.

Jocelyn Tan, an engineer, holds certificates in material science, engineering and energy efficient technologies from Stanford University. She’s a former Hackworth Fellow, known for publishing Engineers Ethics Cases and now leads a team developing ethical cases in the metaverse. Tan has worked at Silicon Valley tech firms, served as a mentor and teaching assistant and faced workplace harassment, inspiring her to found Sisu VR. Under her leadership, Sisu VR has gained recognition and acquired Mindglow Inc. Tan is also the founder of Founders United and has volunteered with international organizations, receiving various awards.