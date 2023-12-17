Managing Director | Roybal School of Film and Television Production Fund

Karen Williams is a seasoned executive, currently serving as managing director for the Roybal School of Film and Television Production, a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). In this role, she is dedicated to creating a more inclusive pipeline for underrepresented students interested in the film and television industries. Prior to EIF, Williams held leadership positions at Thrive Scholars, Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) and UCLA Anderson School of Management. Her impressive private sector career spans two decades with roles at Disney-ABC, Warner Media, Hearst and Johnson & Johnson.