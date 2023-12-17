CEO & Founder | Monark Entertainment

Karla Ortiz, a triple-threat Latinx executive, is a trailblazer in the music industry. She has served as the VP of marketing and label services for Vydia and held a digital marketing executive role at Universal Music Group. During the pandemic, she founded Monark Entertainment and achieved remarkable success. Ortiz’s outstanding digital marketing efforts have earned her recognition in Forbes, the Latin Grammy Museum, L.A. Business Journal’s BizWomen and more. Her contributions extend to education as she mentors the next generation of music business leaders at the Los Angeles College of Music.