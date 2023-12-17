Partner | Greenberg Glusker LLP

Kelly M. Raney, a partner at Greenberg Glusker’s Employment Law Group, boasts a distinguished career representing clients of all sizes, from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. Her expertise spans employment policies, pre-litigation disputes, high-stakes intellectual property disputes and commercial contracts. Leveraging degrees in economics and business, Raney strategically guides clients while prioritizing their goals. She excels in resolving employment disputes and has a track record of success. Raney’s accolades include recognition in legal publications, and holds a J.D. from USC Gould School of Law and a B.A. in business administration/economics from the University of San Diego.