Kirstin Harper-Smith, a project executive at Shawmut Design and Construction, leads projects like the UCLA Nimoy Theater renovation and LA Live! Nokia Theater revitalization. She promotes inclusivity, mentoring and teamwork. She co-leads Shawmut’s Regional Diversity Leadership Council, fosters collaboration and supports her community through volunteering and mentorship. Harper- Smith is a strong advocate for diversity in construction and leadership. She received her MBA in organizational behavior from Loyola Marymount University and B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Southern California, a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers as well as the academic excellence chair for the National Society of Black Engineers.