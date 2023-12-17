Vice President, Development | BLT Enterprises

Lisa Tamayo, VP of development at BLT Enterprises, excels in spearheading entitlement and development projects across real estate sectors. Her exceptional leadership and ability to connect with teams ensure efficient and high-quality project completion. She’s been instrumental in BLT’s recent projects, including industrial asset acquisitions, creative office conversions and repositioning endeavors. Over 30 years, Tamayo has been responsible for over three million square feet of construction projects for major companies and five million square feet of mixed-use projects. Notably, she led the expansion of Volkswagen Group of America’s Oxnard Engineering Campus.