Principal | GHJ

Maria Pearman, CPA, CGMA, is GHJ’s principal and beverage practice leader, excelling in the food and beverage industry. She founded an accounting firm offering outsourced accounting services, addressing a crucial market need. Pearman authored two best-selling books on business principles for food and beverage entrepreneurs. She is a respected author recognized by industry associations. Her career encompasses mentoring, teaching and thought leadership, with a focus on the evolving food and beverage industry. Pearman serves as a Brewers Association Finance Committee Member and actively engages with industry events.