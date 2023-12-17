CEO & Co-Founder | The Beverly Hills Estates

Rayni Williams specializes in high-end real estate, amassing over $10 billion in total career sales. After a decade of success at Hilton & Hyland, she co-founded The Beverly Hills Estates in 2019. Growing up in a family of developers, she has a unique skill set for creative marketing and understanding the financial aspects of transactions. She holds a Bachelor of Science in journalism and has experience in both journalism and lending. Teaming up with Branden Williams, they have worked with high-profile clients, setting records in the L.A. real estate market with over $1 billion in sales.