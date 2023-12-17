Senior Vice President | Aristotle

Shana Palencia serves as senior vice president and cohead of marketing at Aristotle, a global investment firm. In this role, she leads marketing strategy, content development, digital marketing and public relations efforts. Her contributions over the past two years include developing marketing strategies, completing firm-wide rebranding and enhancing Salesforce for data-driven decision making. She developed Aristotle’s first podcast series and won accolades for the Pacific Asset Management acquisition. Palencia’s impact extends through her involvement as a founding member of the firm’s DEI Council, ensuring a more inclusive and informed organization.