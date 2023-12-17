CEO & Chief Creative Officer | The Woo Agency

Valerie Moizel established The Woo, an independent, woman-owned creative agency. Serving top clients like LG, Lenovo and LA Fitness, she defies the notion that emotions and business do not mix. Her focus on using emotions to connect with consumers has led to high-impact campaigns. In 2022, she rebranded The Woo as an emotion-centric creative agency with a proprietary research tool to measure brand-consumer emotional connections. Moizel assembled an all-star, majority-female executive leadership team and expanded her female empowerment podcast, “She Dynasty.” She’s addressing industry diversity disparities through her T.E.A.M. Woo mentorship program.