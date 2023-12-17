Chief Executive Officer | Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce

Vicky Ventura, an exemplary community leader, has made an enduring impact on the Antelope Valley region. In her roles as CEO of the Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce, founder of the Ventura Foundation and owner of Ventura Graphix, Vicky’s unwavering commitment to fostering growth and success is unmistakable. Her service extends far and wide, positively influencing countless individuals and businesses. Through visionary leadership and relentless dedication, she has transformed the community, paving the way for a brighter future. Ventura embodies the essence of community excellence, inspiring us all with her unwavering values.