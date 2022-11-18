Director of Impact Analysis

Omega Accounting Solutions

Julie Henderson serves as the director of the Impact Analysis division at Omega Accounting Solutions focused on Employee Retention Credits (ERC). In the last 18 months, she has worked to build the Impact Analysis department from the ‘ground up’ and helped clients impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic recover over $55 million in tax credits. She is a visionary and leads with the purpose of higher innovation and long-term success. Henderson brings to Omega Accounting Solutions a mix of Big 4 public accounting and corporate finance experience, working with companies in the U.S. and Europe.