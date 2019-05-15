WNBA picks Cathy Engelbert as commissioner

The WNBA hired Cathy Engelbert as its commissioner on Wednesday.
Since 2015, Engelbert has been CEO of Deloitte US, an accounting organization that works with Fortune 500 companies. She was the first woman to hold that job.
“Cathy is a world-class business leader with a deep connection to women's basketball, which makes her the ideal person to lead the WNBA into its next phase of growth,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “The WNBA will benefit significantly from her more than 30 years of business and operational experience, including revenue generation, sharp entrepreneurial instincts and proven management abilities.”
She replaces Lisa Borders, who stepped down as league president, as the position was formerly known, in October. NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum has been the interim president since Borders left.
“It is an absolute privilege to be joining the WNBA at such an exciting and important time in its history,” Engelbert said. “I see tremendous opportunity to bolster visibility for the sport of women's basketball, empower the players and enhance fan engagement. I look forward to using my business expertise and passion for basketball to promote women in the game and beyond, and to working with the teams and world-class athletes to help grow this league into a thriving business.”
Engelbert will start on July 17 once her term as CEO of Deloitte concludes.