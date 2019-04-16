DeMarcus Cousins out indefinitely after tearing quadriceps muscles

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins has a torn left quadriceps muscle and will be out indefinitely, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Cousins fell to the court while chasing after a loose ball on Monday during the first quarter of Game 2 in the first-round playoff series against the Clippers. He immediately grabbed his left thigh and was unable to put his full weight on the leg.
Cousins hobbled off the court and an MRI exam on Tuesday revealed the torn quad. A typical recover period for a torn quad is more than six weeks.
A statement by the Warriors said that Cousins “will begin rehabilitation immediately. Updates on his progress will be provided as appropriate.”
The Clippers mounted a historic comeback in Cousins’ absence, wiping out a 31-point deficit in the second half to win 135-131 and even the best-of-seven series at 1-1.