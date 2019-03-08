NFL moves: Broncos agree to trade Case Keenum to Redskins

Case Keenum is on the move again. The Denver Broncos have agreed to trade the veteran quarterback to the Washington Redskins, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The teams will also swap 2020 draft picks, with Denver receiving a sixth-rounder and Washington a seventh-rounder, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be announced until next week.
Keenum's contract will be reworked with the Broncos and Redskins each picking up half of the $7 million he was guaranteed in 2019.
The Broncos decided to move on from Keenum last month when they agreed to acquire Super Bowl-winning veteran Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens. NFL trades cannot become official until the start of the league year March 13.
For the second consecutive offseason, the Redskins opted to trade for a quarterback. Keenum enters the equation to try to replace 2018 addition Alex Smith, who broke his right tibia and fibula in November and is expected to miss the entire 2019 season.
Keenum will likely compete with longtime Redskins backup Colt McCoy to be their Week 1 starter. The 31-year-old joins his fifth NFL team after stints with the Texans, Rams, Vikings and Broncos.
Jaguars cut five, including Jackson and Gipson
The Jacksonville Jaguars cleared $30 million in salary cap space by cutting five veterans Friday, including former Pro Bowl defenders Malik Jackson and Tashaun Gipson.
The team also released offensive lineman Jermey Parnell, running back Carlos Hyde and long-snapper Carson Tinker.
The Jaguars are expected to use the much-needed cap room — they now have about $32 million to spend in 2019 — to sign a quarterback in free agency next week, possibly Nick Foles.
Jacksonville did not part ways with quarterback Blake Bortles, but might do so next week. Cutting Bortles would create another $4.5 million in salary cap space.
The Jags saved $11 million by releasing Jackson, a defensive tackle who was due to count $15 million against the cap. They saved $7.45 million by cutting Gipson, a safety who was due to count $9.05 million against the cap. They saved $6 million on Parnell, $4.7 million on Hyde and $860,000 on Tinker.
Jacksonville, however, will have $5.6 million counted against the salary cap from the Jackson and Gipson deals.
Browns trade Zeitler to Giants for Vernon
Looking for a pass rusher to bookend with Pro Bowler Myles Garrett, Cleveland has agreed to acquire defensive end Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in exchange for guard Kevin Zeitler, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.
The teams are also swapping draft picks, with the Browns getting No. 132 for pick No. 155, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the teams have not announced the trade.
The 28-year-old Vernon started 39 games over three seasons with the Giants. He'll give the Browns needed depth and experience up front. Vernon has 51 sacks in seven seasons, including seven last year when he was named a Pro Bowler in New York. Vernon, who has had some injury issues, spent his first four with the Miami Dolphins.
Vernon is set to make $15.5 million in each of the two remaining years on his contract.
Zeitler just completed his second season with the Browns, who signed him to a five-year, $60 million deal as a free agent in 2017 after five seasons with Cincinnati. The 29-year-old was one of Cleveland's best linemen last season, helping anchor the group following Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas' retirement.
Raiders sign Harris to two-year deal
The Oakland Raiders have signed safety Erik Harris to a two-year contract.
Harris was eligible to become a restricted free agent next week before agreeing to the new deal Friday that reportedly is worth up to $6.5 million with $2.5 million in guaranteed money.
Last season Harris started four games and played 429 snaps on defense, while remaining a key special teams player. He had 49 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes.