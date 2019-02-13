Joe Flacco will be traded to Denver Broncos from Baltimore Ravens

Joe Flacco is on the move, and the Denver Broncos have got themselves another Super Bowl MVP quarterback.
The Broncos have agreed in principle to acquire Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens for what will likely be a mid-round draft pick, according to multiple media reports.
The deal can’t be finalized until the new NFL year begins March 13. Neither team can comment on the deal until then.
Flacco was drafted 18th overall by the Ravens in 2008 and led them to a Super Bowl championship following the 2012 season. He threw 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions during that four-game postseason run.
Flacco had thrown for 12 touchdowns with six interceptions in 2018 when he injured his hip during a Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. When Flacco was healthy enough to return in mid-December, he did so as the backup to rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, who led the Ravens to a 6-1 record down the stretch and the AFC North title.
It was inevitable that the Ravens would part ways with Flacco, who’s owed $18.5 million next season, during the offseason.
Meanwhile, the Broncos have been down this road before. In 2012, they acquired Peyton Manning, already a Super Bowl MVP and 13-year NFL veteran, from the Indianapolis Colts. Over the next four years with Manning, the Broncos went to two Super Bowls and won one of them.
But they haven’t gotten the quarterback position right since Manning retired after the 2015 season. Last offseason, they signed free agent Case Keenum to a two-year, $36-million contract. But Keenum was unspectacular, throwing for 18 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in leading Denver to a 6-10 record.