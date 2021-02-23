Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Healing Gardens, the Airbnb of gardens

Paul Terry practices tai chi in his Inglewood garden. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Nancy Terry prepares pots with new soil with sons Oliver, left, and Hunter, right. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Three-year-old twins Echo, left, and Nali Brown, right, play in the garden at Paul and Nancy Terry’s home in Inglewood.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Covered seating at Paul and Nancy Terry’s garden in Inglewood.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Succulents thrive at Paul and Nancy Terry’s garden.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Nancy Terry prepares soil for new seedlings. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Paul and Nancy Terry with sons Oliver, left, and Hunter, right, in the backyard garden they rent on Healing Gardens.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Yhanni James picks sweet peas from a vine at Paul and Nancy Terry’s backyard garden.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Channa Grace, left, and daughter Meadow Carder-Vindel on their property GreenStone Farm & Sanctuary in Mt. Washington. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

One of the chickens at GreenStone Farm and Sanctuary. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Breeze Prado works as a recording engineer at GreenStone Farm and Sanctuary. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Rishi Kumar walks through a fruit orchard at Sarvodaya Farms in Pomona.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Rishi Kumar waters plants in the organic nursery at Sarvodaya Farms in Pomona. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

MONTECITO HEIGHTS, CA-June 19, 2019: Scenes from Rose Hill Farm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. What was once a weed and trash filled hillside behind her house, Joanna Bassi has turned into a flourishing vegetable garden and working farm. Bassi worked tirelessly for a year to create what is now known as Rose Hill Farm. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

MONTECITO HEIGHTS, CA-June 19, 2019: Scenes from Rose Hill Farm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. What was once a weed and trash filled hillside behind her house, Joanna Bassi has turned into a flourishing vegetable garden and working farm. Bassi worked tirelessly for a year to create what is now known as Rose Hill Farm. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times) (Los Angeles Times)

Joanna Bassi at Rose Hill Farm.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Joanna Bassi worked tirelessly for a year to create what is now known as Rose Hill Farm.  (Los Angeles Times)

