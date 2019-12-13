17 Images
Photos: Four Hours in Atwater Village
Items on display at Individual Medley in Atwater Village. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Nicole Walpert and her dog, Ginger, of Glassell Park, view items at Individual Medley store, where locally made goods such as pottery, books, clothing, rugs and candles can be found. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A man strolls by the MCA mural by David Flores in Atwater Village. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
An interior view of Goodies, where the claim is “Nothing over $25.” You’ll find wooden bowls, ceramics, spoons and baskets on display. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Wooden bowls, ceramics and spoons on sale at Goodies in Atwater Village. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Vintage outdoor furnishings at Grain offer a welcome place to sit in Atwater Village. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Truth Bells by Beachwood Ceramics at Grain in Atwater Village. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Aja Kai Rowley of Highland Park shops at Grain in Atwater Village. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Patrons wait in line at Tacos Villa Corona, where Anthony Bourdain once stopped in Atwater Village. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Interior view of DeKor, which has a Swedish vibe in Atwater Village. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Interior view of DeKor. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
DeKor adds a Swedish vibe to Atwater Village. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Mike Savas, Lindsay Deaguila, Wally the dog and Emily Wanserski grab a bite to eat in front of Proof Bakery in Atwater Village. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Na Young Ma’s chocolate chip cookie at Proof Bakery in Atwater Village. (Amy Scattergood)
Cultivate Meditation and Wellness studio in Atwater Village. (Cultivate)
A woman waits for her order at Hail Mary pizza. (Lisa Boone )
Pizza and chicken wings at Hail Mary in Atwater Village (Lisa Boone )
