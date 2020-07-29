Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Masked visitors view "Sculptura Botanica," an art exhibition by landscape and ceramics designer Dustin Gimbel.
Sculptura Botanica at Sherman Library & Gardens

Photographer Gary Jones takes photos of Dustin Gimbel’s sprout sculptures in the fern grotto at Sherman Library & Gardens. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A view of the equisetum towers in the formal garden at Sherman Library & Gardens. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

NEWPORT BEACH, CA - MAY 28: A view of “Sculptura Botanica,” an art exhibition by landscape and ceramics designer Dustin Gimbel which explores and celebrates plants/plant structures through ceramic sculpture at Sherman Library and Gardens Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Newport Beach, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Euphorbia towers in the succulent garden.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Aroids in the tropical conservatory.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A banana flower hangs in the shade garden. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Blades of grass.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Aroids sprout among the poppies.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The succulent garden.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Ceramic sculptures installed in the lily pond.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Landscape and ceramics designer Dustin Gimbel holds a bowling-ball-sized “pollen grain” from his ceramic “Sculptura Botanica” exhibit at Sherman Library and Gardens. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Lily anthers at Sherman Library & Gardens. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A view of the equisetum towers in the formal garden. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

