Pop-ups. Merch drops. Events. Here are the 10 hottest things happening in L.A. this month

1. Family Style & Blondie Beach Drive-Thru Theater

(Jamie A. Rosenthal)

A cadre of local Black-owned businesses has teamed up to create exclusive food products and fashion merch for purchase via Doordash at a contactless pop-up drive-in movie event at SoFi Stadium on March 26, 27 and 28. In the mix are Blondie Beach Records, Neighbors Skate Shop, streetwear labels the Hundreds, Carrots by Anwar Carrots, Wckdthghts, Bricks & Wood and Total Luxury Spa; food brands Jah Mamah Sauce and Harun Coffee; and restaurants Simply Wholesome, Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Ackee Bamboo, Hotville Chicken and the Serving Spoon, a favorite of Zendaya. The goods, including hoodies and hats, from $35 to $100, will be delivered carhop-style from 6 p.m. to midnight during the premiere of “North Hollywood” by Mikey Alfred, owner of skate brand and movie studio Illegal Civ, followed by a screening of “Jurassic Park.” For a chance to win free kicks from Foot Locker, order pickup food from partnering restaurants through March 20. Lot N at Hollywood Park, enter Pincay Drive, Inglewood. Tickets are $75 general admission, $150 VIP. familystylefest.com

2. Concept 012: Black_Space pop-up

(Connie Zhou / Nordstrom)

The latest New Concepts @ Nordstrom pop-up, Concept 012: Black_Space, champions fashion, beauty and lifestyle products curated by five Black creatives from around the globe. Among them are L.A.-based Beth Birkett, co-owner of menswear shop Union and founder of Bephies Beauty Supply, a streetwear brand and marketplace contributing to the 28 brands featured. Many of the men’s and women’s items, ranging from $10 to $2,913, are exclusives, and the majority of labels are new to Nordstrom. The pop-up runs through May 3 at Nordstrom stores including Westfield Century City, Los Angeles; South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa; and Fashion Valley, San Diego, as well as nordstrom.com/NewConcepts.

3. Lavie by CK “Coming 2 America” pop-up

(Sammy Oguejiofor / MC Gregor Lapierre)

The new fall 2021 runway collection from L.A.-based fashion brand Lavie (“life” in French) by CK, founded by Black designer Claude Kameni, will pop up at the Matte Argyle boutique in Playa Vista on March 27 and 28. Dubbed the Royal Empire, the line was inspired by the Lavie by CK wedding gown worn by actress Nomzamo Mbatha as Mirembe in “Coming 2 America,” which was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5. In the mix are gowns, cocktail and day dresses, turbans, cover-ups and more in colorful African prints, ranging from $45 to $300. Lavie by CK at Matte Argyle pop-up, Runway Playa Vista, 130 Runway Road, Playa Vista. Open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. laviebyck.com, matte-argyle.myshopify.com

4 Transnomadica X Fred Segal Pop-Up: The Blue Chapter

(Transnomadica)

In the 1960s, renowned Los Angeles retail destination Fred Segal created the novel concept of a jeans bar. Last month, the retailer gave the idea a fresh spin by launching a pop-up shop stocked with reconditioned vintage Japanese selvedge denim finds courtesy of Transnomadica, the digital fashion flea market created by Maurizio Donadi, founder of upcycled fashion brand Atelier & Repairs. Running through April 11, Transnomadica X Fred Segal Pop-Up: The Blue Chapter offers jeans for all genders from $80 to $500. Fred Segal Sunset, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. fredsegal.com

5. Tase Gallery

(Tase Gallery)

Eco fashion meets art at this hybrid retail-gallery space opened last month by Jessie Andrews, creator of sustainably driven brands including Bagatiba jewelry and Jeu Illimite small-batch fashion, crafted from recycled or dead-stock materials. A mobile-like cluster of rings is suspended from the ceiling, initial pendants are buried in a tray of sand and guests are encouraged to try on jewelry and scan a hand to create a piece of takeaway art. Works by a female ceramicist, photographer and painter are on rotation for Women’s History Month; an installation by New York vintage furnishings brand Claude Home and L.A.-based artist Gordon Winarick is scheduled for April. Tase Gallery, 8323 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday throughWednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tasegallery.com

6. LV by Appointment/Louis Vuitton Americana residence

(Kimberly Zsebe)

Louis Vuitton’s LV by Appointment traveling retail store shifts from Los Angeles to Orange County through April with a highly customized selection of new and rare apparel, accessories, footwear, jewelry, watches and fragrances delivered to any doorstep in a retro-chic trailer. Contact an area store to book an appointment. In other news, Louis Vuitton’s 4,000-square-foot temporary residence at the Americana at Brand, which popped up in November, will remain open through the summer. The space spotlights the label’s Since 1854 capsule collection of apparel, footwear and accessories, a new riff by women’s artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière on the signature LV monogram motif. The summer collection drops March 19, along with new watercolor patterns. Louis Vuitton at the Americana at Brand, 863 Americana Way, Suite D-6, Glendale; open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. (866) 884-8866. us.louisvuitton.com

7. Van Cleef & Arpels timepiece installation

(Van Cleef & Arpels)

Storied French luxury jewelry brand Van Cleef & Arpels expands beyond its South Coast Plaza store from May 3 to 16 with an enchanting installation. Focused on its diamond-bedecked $133,000 Pont des Amoureux (“lover’s bridge”) timepieces, which depict the movement of two lovers walking toward each other on a bridge until they meet in the center to kiss at the stroke of midnight and noon, the exhibit re-creates the dials as immersive moments. Another highlight is the magical $105,000 Lady Féerie (“fairy”) timepiece, launched in January, dressed up in an ornate display of diamonds, sapphires and mother of pearl set in 18-karat white gold. Van Cleef & Arpels installation, Jewel Court at South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. vancleefarpels.com

8. Clive Christian pop-up

(Clive Christian)

With no permanent stores stateside, luxury British fragrance brand Clive Christian has debuted its first pop-up shop in the United States at Westfield Century City. Katie Holmes and Old Hollywood stars Ava Gardner and Greta Garbo are among the fans of the brand, first established as the Crown Perfumery Company in 1872 and uniquely given permission to use an image of Queen Victoria’s crown as its logo. The shop carries six fragrance collections (the latest a fresh spin on the 1886-era unisex Crab Apple Blossom perfume), ranging from $295 to $825. Clive Christian, Westfield Century City, the Atrium, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., 1st floor, Los Angeles. Open through April 30; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. clivechristian.com/usa

9. Dolce Glow pop-up

(Dolce Glow)

Spray tan artist Isabel Alysa has made a name for herself by bronzing high-profile bodies from Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus to Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B and Kim Kardashian West. Alysa’s Dolce Glow airbrush tan solution, a plant-based, vegan, paraben-free formulation, us used in spray tan sessions at her Glendale studio (from $55) and by mobile appointment (from $250). Feb. 26 saw the launch of a new Dolce Glow by Isabel Alysa line ($7.95-$48) of Gradual Tanning Lotion, Glow Body Instant Sheen, Tanning Mist, exfoliating mittens, applicator gloves, sponges and a kabuki brush. All are now available, along with personal tanning services, at a pop-up at the Americana at Brand through April 30. Dolce Glow, the Americana at Brand, 779 Americana Way, Space E18, Glendale. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m Sunday. dolceglow.com

10. Street Food Cinema Pop-Up Drive-in

(Kimberly Zsebe)

Although Street Food Cinema’s trademark lineup of food trucks has been temporarily halted because of COVID-19, the business has transitioned to a pandemic-friendly pop-up outdoor drive-in movie series. Cars park in socially distanced spots. Next up are “Back to the Future” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in Santa Monica on March 19; “Monsters, Inc.” and “La La Land” in Santa Monica on March 20; and “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens” in Calabasas on April 3. Complimentary snacks and giveaways are provided by brand partners. Admission $20 per car, plus $8 per individual. Free for children under 3 and dogs (in Santa Monica only). Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica; King Gillette Ranch, 26800 W. Mulholland Highway, Calabasas. streetfoodcinema.com

