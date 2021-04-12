Curator AJ Girard is wearing sneakers to his debut art show, ‘Shattered Glass’

AJ Girard is the kind of curator who wears sneakers to the gallery. This has been an important distinction amid his buzzy debut art show, “Shattered Glass,” which features more than 40 international artists of color, including L.A.'s Lauren Halsey and Fulton Leroy Washington (a.k.a. Mr. Wash), at Jeffrey Deitch through May 22.

With co-curator Melahn Frierson, director of Jeffrey Deitch Los Angeles, Girard is focused on creating an accessible space to show — and experience — art. “This show is for kids and young people, Black and brown, who took buses and trains to places in downtown to experience high culture,” Girard says.

The independent curator and arts educator has had a nonstop month. He shares how he’s been staying grounded through it all.

Fill in the blank

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mantra keeping me sane right now is:

My L.A. happy place right now is:

My lucky sneaker right now is:

Advertisement

To feel like myself, I’ve been:

The object I love the most right now is:

One word that sums up this moment:

My playlist right now

“93 ‘Til Infinity” by Souls of Mischief

“Binz” by Solange

“New Person, Same Old Mistakes” by Tame Impala

“Go Crazy” by Chris Brown and Young Thug

Advertisement

“Leave Me Alone” by Kari Faux

Screenshot my mood

A selfie that captures my mood right now:

"[This photo is] joyful, it’s spring, a season of new growth, and I feel the smile shows the hope I’m embodying.”

The last thing I wrote in my Notes app:

“I love the part about ‘it’s not where you take things from, but where you take them to.’”

The meme I can’t get out of my head:

Advertisement

“Hopper painted the realities of American culture becoming lonely at that time. And like all classic art, it’s still relevant.”