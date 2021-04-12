Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Image

Curator AJ Girard is wearing sneakers to his debut art show, ‘Shattered Glass’

An illustration of AJ Girard for the Vibe Guide
AJ Girard’s buzzy debut art show, “Shattered Glass,” runs through May 22 at Jeffrey Deitch.
(Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Julissa James
Micah Fluellen
Share

AJ Girard is the kind of curator who wears sneakers to the gallery. This has been an important distinction amid his buzzy debut art show, “Shattered Glass,” which features more than 40 international artists of color, including L.A.'s Lauren Halsey and Fulton Leroy Washington (a.k.a. Mr. Wash), at Jeffrey Deitch through May 22.

With co-curator Melahn Frierson, director of Jeffrey Deitch Los Angeles, Girard is focused on creating an accessible space to show — and experience — art. “This show is for kids and young people, Black and brown, who took buses and trains to places in downtown to experience high culture,” Girard says.

The independent curator and arts educator has had a nonstop month. He shares how he’s been staying grounded through it all.

Fill in the blank

fill in the blank

Advertisement
Advertisement

The mantra keeping me sane right now is:

answer 2

My L.A. happy place right now is:

answer 1

My lucky sneaker right now is:

answer 3

Advertisement

To feel like myself, I’ve been:

answer 4

The object I love the most right now is:

answer 5

One word that sums up this moment:

answer 6

My playlist right now

“93 ‘Til Infinity” by Souls of Mischief

“Binz” by Solange

“New Person, Same Old Mistakes” by Tame Impala

“Go Crazy” by Chris Brown and Young Thug

Advertisement

“Leave Me Alone” by Kari Faux

Screenshot my mood

A selfie that captures my mood right now:

selfie

"[This photo is] joyful, it’s spring, a season of new growth, and I feel the smile shows the hope I’m embodying.”

The last thing I wrote in my Notes app:

notes app

“I love the part about ‘it’s not where you take things from, but where you take them to.’”

The meme I can’t get out of my head:

meme

Advertisement

“Hopper painted the realities of American culture becoming lonely at that time. And like all classic art, it’s still relevant.”

Image
Julissa James

Julissa James has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2019, where she’s written about culture, style and L.A. for the Calendar, Features and Metro sections. Her interests include covering subcultures and niche communities in California and beyond. She’s a graduate of Cal State Dominguez Hills and was editor of its school paper, the Bulletin. Caffeine sustains her.

Micah Fluellen

Micah Fluellen is a designer and art director for the Los Angeles Times. He is a Columbus, Ohio, native and graduated from Ohio University, where he studied multimedia design and specialized in journalism while also working as a junior motion designer for WOUB Productions. He has also worked in Washington, D.C., as a creative design intern for the nonprofit the Grassroot Project and as a promotion design intern for C-SPAN.

More From the Los Angeles Times