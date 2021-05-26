Pop-ups. Merch drops. Shows. These are the 14 hottest things to do in L.A. right now

This story is part of L.A. — We. See. You!, the second issue of Image, which explores various ways of seeing the city for what it is. See the full package here.

Free Market Playa Vista

(Marisa Vitale)

Free Market, a bazaar-like cluster of pop-up shops, cultural exhibitions, and food and beverage destinations, opened its doors May 1. Behind the concept are Raan and Lindsay Parton, whose brands Apolis (signature jute market bags) and Alchemy Works (jewelry and accessories) are in the mix at the 21,000-square-foot location. Other tenants include Spread Love Project from New York artist Nicholas Konert, Natural Rough sustainable fashion, County Line Florals from actress Abigail Spencer, Period Correct car culture-inspired apparel, Teressa Foglia hats, skin-care shop Heyday, Urbanic Paper Boutique, art-fashion retailer Please Do Not Enter, and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. An Arts District location is due to open this fall. Free Market, 12751 W. Millennium Drive, Playa Vista. freemrkt.co

Dries Van Noten installation

(Dries Van Noten)

Lighting up the gallery space of Belgian designer Dries Van Noten’s first U.S. boutique, opened in L.A. in October, is an installation of exclusive photos and moving images by Dutch photographer Viviane Sassen along with the screening of five films by early 20th century New Zealand artist Len Lye. The latter inspired the spring and summer 2021 fashion collections for men and women that boast palm tree and sunburst patterns. On display through June 20. Dries Van Noten, 451 N. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 880-6125, driesvannoten-la.com

Fred Segal Malibu Village x Decades pop-up

(Decades)

Fred Segal is teaming with fashion expert Cameron Silver, founder of the upscale Decades vintage boutique on Melrose Avenue in L.A., for a pop-up shop dedicated to sustainable summer style for men and women. Running June 10-13 at Fred Segal Malibu, the shop will feature a curation of Decades apparel and accessories along with swimwear and beach-ready styles from eco-friendly brands such as Tabacaru Swim, Marrakshi Life and Demented Hat Co. The mix leans heavily into L.A. brands, including ReWeave L.A., Jungle Gurl, ice-dyed hoodies by Amber Sakai, upcycled T-shirts from Aquarius Cocktail and handbags by Carolina Santo Domingo. Fred Segal Malibu Village x Decades, 3822 Cross Creek Road, Malibu, (424) 235-1500, fredsegal.com

Kahala pop-up

(Kahala)

Just in time for summer, Kahala, the Hawaiian label with the tagline “the original Aloha shirt since 1936,” will touch down in Century City from May 28 through July 30 with its first pop-up shop and retail presence in the contiguous United States. Shelves will be stocked with the latest shirts, including limited-edition heritage designs ($188) from the 1930s and 1940s printed with original artwork and primarily handmade in Honolulu by the oldest operating apparel company in Hawaii. Also on offer: T-shirts, shorts and board shorts, caps, flavored Mauna Loa macadamia nuts and macadamia-milk ice cream. Kahala, Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. kahala.com

Amy Sherald exhibition

(Fredrik Nilsen Studio)

There is still time to catch “Amy Sherald: The Great American Fact,” the first West Coast exhibition by the New York-based contemporary portraitist. Sherald made a splash with her 2018 depiction of former First Lady Michelle Obama donning a graphic-print gown by former Milly designer Michelle Smith. (The portrait is on display in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.) In this show are five 2020 paintings that depict Black people in leisurely summer scenes packed with vibrant style. Through June 6. Hauser & Wirth, 901 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles. hauserwirth.com

(Louis Vuitton)

Virgil Abloh, artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, created the LV Chain Links necklace as part of his debut spring and summer 2019 collection for the French luxury fashion house. Since then, the covetable piece (long on streetwear cred) has become a signature in the Louis Vuitton jewelry line and reinvented in new materials each season. This year, Abloh created 12 new iterations of the necklace for 12 cities including Los Angeles. Each is available in a limited, numbered series of 12 pieces and engraved with a three-letter code for that destination. Landing at the Beverly Hills boutique this month, the $4,800 limited-edition Louis Vuitton LV Chain Links necklaces are adorned with colored crystals, enamel and plexiglass inserts and engraved “LAX” on the clasp. Each is presented in a pouch crafted from upcycled fabric remnants from the spring and summer 2020 collection. Louis Vuitton, 295 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills. us.louisvuitton.com

Mia Becar pop-up

(Mia Becar)

Los Angeles-based upscale footwear brand Mia Becar, founded by designer Betzabe Gonzalez in 2018, has debuted its first pop-up shop, which runs through June 17. Handcrafted in Italy, the shoes ($375-$1,095) were inspired by artisanal traditions and travel and include a sleek new PVC version of the signature Marilyn mule and a sneaker decorated with a paint-drip motif created in collaboration with MLB player-turned-artist Micah Johnson, a friend of Gonzalez’s retired MLB player husband, Adrian. Mia Becar, 8500 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. miabecar.com

Dioriviera pop-ups in Montecito and Beverly Hills

(Dior)

From May 31 through Sept. 6, Dior is holding its Dioriviera pop-up in the U.S. for the first time. The LVMH brand will have an elaborate takeover of the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito. A garden bungalow suite will be converted into a Dior boutique stocked with the third iteration of the Dioriviera beach collection of apparel and accessories. (It includes shorts and tops, swimwear, beach towels, scarves, sandals, handbags, totes and visors as well as items such as candles, personal fans, hammocks, beach umbrellas, a skimboard and a skateboard.) In lime, fuchsia, gray and navy, the pieces feature the Toile de Jouy pattern reimagined by Dior’s artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, as a house signature. From June 25 through Sept. 13, Dioriviera will also pop up within the Dior boutique in Beverly Hills. Rosewood Miramar Beach, 1759 S. Jameson Lane, Montecito, and 309 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills. dior.com

Fendi FF Vertigo capsule line

(Fendi)

A buzzy new summer fashion and lifestyle capsule line from Italian luxury house Fendi synchs up with the universal need for a chic, summer getaway after a year spent at home. A tent, paddleboard, skateboard and Polaroid camera are reinvented with a 1970s-inspired psychedelic Fendi logo. The Fendi FF Vertigo collection is a collaboration between accessories and menswear artistic director Silvia Venturini Fendi and New York artist Sarah Coleman. Handbags including a new Baguette 1977, footwear, and accessories for women and men are in the mix. Fendi, 201 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, and South Coast Plaza, 333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa. fendi.com/us

House of Novogratz pop-up

(Gus Black)

Robert and Cortney Novogratz, the husband-and-wife interior and product design duo, have converted a pink beach bungalow in Venice into a showroom and retail space to peddle their wares. Open until at least October, the space pulls together the Novogratz brand’s furniture, home accessories, rugs, lighting and wallpaper collections in addition to limited-edition signed art prints including work by California artist Cheyenne Randall. House of Novogratz, 1629 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, (310) 310-3066. shopthenovogratz.com

Andine pop-in at Fred Segal Sunset

(Elisabeth Weinstock)

The Los Angeles-born designer Elisabeth Weinstock, who has made snakeskin handbags and accessories her signature, recently extended into loungewear with her new Andine label. (It’s named for a chic, fictional European girl about town.) The collection ($65-$395) of sleepwear and at-home wear includes sleep shirts, boyfriend pajamas, robes, chemises, tank tops, T-shirts, shorts, a skirt, and sweats in soft, brushed French terry and featherweight cotton as well as a new drop of silhouettes in easygoing stretch lace. Through July 16, the label, which is hand-cut and sewn in L.A., will pop up at Fred Segal. Andine pop-in at Fred Segal Sunset, 8500 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles. shopandine.com

Johnny Was x Amanda Bond pop-up

(Johnny Was x Amanda Bond)

Luxe bohemian L.A. fashion brand Johnny Was is the host for a debut pop-up shop in San Marino for Malibu textile artisan and fashion designer Amanda Bond through Sept. 6. The two labels have teamed up for the third time on a 14-piece Johnny Was x Amanda Bond collaborative line of dresses, skirts, tops and pants that will sell alongside Bond’s one-of-a-kind, hand-dyed styles that additionally include scarves, kimonos, jackets, kaftans and jumpsuits ($110-$395). Johnny Was x Amanda Bond, 2529 Mission St., San Marino. amandabondmalibu.com

Loewe’s Paula’s Ibiza Collection pop-in

(Neiman Marcus)

Spanish luxury brand Loewe (helmed by creative director Jonathan Anderson) has released the fourth annual iteration of its Paula’s Ibiza diffusion line. Inspired by the bohemian ‘70s-era Paula’s boutique on the Spanish island known for its nightlife, the collection showcases carefree apparel for men and women with prints of parrots, doves, crocuses and moons. Vacation-ready accessories include totes and handbags, fisherman hats, sunglasses, espadrilles, sandals, moccasins and sneakers. Beginning June 1 after a residency in Bal Harbour, Fla., the collection is exclusively at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills, complete with an exclusive sisal basket bag, a signature cocktail available at the Bar on 4 and branded giveaways. Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. neimanmarcus.com



Re-Spin x Amazon Halo L.A. pop-up

(Amazon)

When it comes to fitness aspiration, you might look to the toned physique of Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, whose wellness platform Re-Spin launched in 2020 with trainer Peter Lee Thomas. Berry’s brand has teamed up with Amazon Halo, the health-tracking band from the e-commerce giant that, according to the Washington Post, rather questionably collects data on everything from body fat and physical activity to voice tone and sleep, for a takeover of the seven Amazon pop-up shops in the U.S. On offer will be Halo bands in a multitude of colors and Re-Spin gear ($10-$100) such as weighted jump ropes, resistance loops and yoga blocks. Re-Spin x Amazon Halo L.A., 8551 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, and 100 West Broadway in Glendale. Open through June 7. Expect surprises and giveaways on May 16. re-spin.com, amazon.com/popup

