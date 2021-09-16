Pop-ups. Merch drops. Events. These are the 10 hottest things to do in L.A. this fall

This is part of Image Issue 4, “Image Makers,” a paean to L.A.’s luminaries of style. In this issue, we pay tribute to the people and brands pushing fashion culture in the city forward.

Gucci 100 pop-ups

(Cosimo Sereni)

In celebration of its 100th anniversary, Gucci will roll out a Gucci Pin installation (named for the pins on interactive digital maps) and pop-in at South Coast Plaza in Orange County as well as a pop-in at its Beverly Hills boutique. Both will stock the Gucci 100 collection of apparel, footwear, luggage, handbags and accessories from Oct. 1-24. The range ($310-$8,700), designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, features a Gucci 100 tribute logo, new monogram patterns and song lyrics that include the word “Gucci,” such as “Music is mine, Gucci seats recline” from “The R” by Eric B. & Rakim. Gucci, 347 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, and South Coast Plaza, 3333 S. Bristol St., (installation in Jewel Court), Costa Mesa. gucci.com

Good Art Hlywd custom sneakers

(Good Art HLYWD)

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sept. 10, L.A. fine jewelry and accessories brand Good Art Hlywd dropped 100 pairs of Nike Air Force 1s in black or white that can be customized by designer Josh Warner with 925 silver and 22-karat gold hardware in more than 20 motifs. Prices start at $2,000 for silver eyelets and go up to $60,000 for full gold embellishment of the sides, eyestays, lace locks and ventilation holes on the toe box. Delivery expected in 10 to 12 weeks. Good Art Hlywd, 1014 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles. goodart.com

‘Blondell Cummings: Dance as Moving Pictures’

(Blondell Cummings / Beatriz Schiller)

Sept. 18 marks the reopening of Art & Practice, the South L.A. foundation that offers contemporary art exhibitions and programming to support local foster youth. On view through Feb. 19 is “Blondell Cummings: Dance as Moving Pictures,” the first dedicated museum exhibition of work by the New York-based Black modern dancer, choreographer and video artist. “Moving pictures” was Cummings’ term for the sequences she created, which were inspired by the poetic movement in mundane activities and her experiences as a Black woman. The show, a collaboration with Getty’s African American Art History Initiative, focuses on rarely seen videos along with photographs, dance films and interviews. Art & Practice, 3401 W. 43rd Place, Leimert Park. artandpractice.org

Stella McCartney pop-up

(Bloomingdales)

Eco-forward British fashion designer Stella McCartney has popped in with a 1,450-square-foot shop on the first floor of Bloomingdale’s in Century City through Nov. 14. Discover designs from her fall-winter 2021 collection, including colorful ruched bodycon dresses, bomber jackets, lightweight knits, sharply tailored trousers, psychedelic prints inspired by London club culture, over-the-knee boots and other footwear, handbags and accessories from $290 to $2,250. Bloomingdale’s, Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. stellamccartney.com

Advertisement

No Free Coffee’s Tiny Cafe pop-up

Coffee and clothing come together at former music video producer Mario Kristian’s hybrid pop-up Tiny Cafe streetwear shop, which debuted last October. On Sept. 19, Tiny Cafe pops up in Silver Lake from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Logo hoodies, T-shirts, totes, a Gameboy video game and $70 mesh gym shorts will be peddled alongside the signature $10 Grapefruit Tootsie (an Ethiopian natural, sundried cold brew topped off with organic Italian grapefruit soda), a $7 pour-over coffee and food from a surprise vendor. Beverages are served through a small window inspired by Renaissance-era wine windows in Florence, Italy — a tradition revived during the pandemic. “We’re planning to be the first coffee and lifestyle shop on Mars,” Kristian says. No Free Coffee, 1601 Griffith Park Blvd., Silver Lake. nofreecoffee.co

Louis Vuitton’s Savoir-Faire event

(Brad Dickson)

French luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s by-appointment Savoir-Faire event, a showcase of rare and special pieces, runs through Sept. 25. Included are items from the limited-edition Objets Nomades furniture and home collection (a vibrant leather wall-art sculpture designed by Fernando and Humberto Campana makes a global debut), exotic-skin bags, trunks from the Louis Vuitton X Fornasetti collection, a caviar trunk and a picnic trunk. Gowns worn by Hollywood stars on the red carpet will be on display. Call the Beverly Hills or Beverly Center boutique to make a reservation. Goya Studios, 1541 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood. louisvuitton.com

Saysh pop-up

(Saysh)

Track and field star Allyson Felix, a native Angeleno, has been busy. She trained and brought home two medals from the Tokyo Games this summer to add to her collection now totaling a record 11 in her discipline. Along the way, she had time to design her own sneakers. Last year, she co-founded a lifestyle brand with Wes Felix, her brother and manager, to launch the Saysh One sneaker with women’s needs (and feet) top of mind. Through Dec. 15, the kicks are available at a lifestyle-focused Platform pop-up that will have workouts and workshops, including some appearances by Allyson Felix. Saysh, Platform, 8850 Washington Blvd., Culver City. saysh.com

Marc Jacobs the Color Collection pop-up

(Marc Jacobs)

New York designer Marc Jacobs is showcasing the Color Collection, his new capsule of athleisure apparel and accessories in vibrant hues, at a dedicated pop-up in Century City. Through Oct. 31, the shop will offer the logo T-shirts, sweats, tennis dresses, sweaters, bags, wallets, sneakers and more, ranging from $29 to $450. Marc Jacobs the Color Collection, Westfield Century City, the Atrium, Level 1, Los Angeles. marcjacobs.com

‘LaToya Ruby Frazier: The Last Cruze’

(Steve Benisty)

The California African American Museum presentation of “LaToya Ruby Frazier: The Last Cruze” continues through March 20. This compilation of 37 photos, a video and an architectural installation by the Chicago-based photographer and visual artist chronicles the catastrophic impact that the 2019 shutdown of the General Motors auto plant in Lordstown, Ohio — after 52 years — had on thousands of workers. Frazier’s work zeroes in on social justice and working-class life. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Los Angeles. caamuseum.org

Advertisement

Versace Jeans Couture pop-up

(Fred Segal)

Fred Segal welcomes an exclusive pop-in with Versace Jeans Couture through Oct. 31, marking the Italian luxury brand’s first U.S. activation of the streetwear label since its relaunch in 2019. The shop-in-shop includes women’s and men’s outerwear, apparel, footwear, accessories such as belts and caps, and a limited-edition, five-piece Fred Segal X Versace Jeans Couture capsule line of hoodies and T-shirts ($195-$350) in homage to the store’s 60th anniversary. Fred Segal Sunset, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood. versace.com

More stories from Image