7 mandatory cozy items for those cold autumn nights out in L.A. with no heat lamps

This story is part of Image issue 5, “Reverence,” an exploration of how L.A. does beauty. See the full package here.

John Hardy

(John Hardy)

The old saying still matters: Go big or go home, and for fall 2021, those words cover what you put on your wrists and what you layer around your neck. Fan-favorite brand John Hardy has a number of fresh-take designs available, including this sterling silver reticulated 2.1MM pendant necklace. $685-$695. (An 18-karat yellow gold option is available.) johnhardy.com

Esquivel

(Vern Breitenbucher)

Your feet deserve something shiny and new. Los Angeles label Esquivel’s lace-up women’s Jolene boots — with pops of fuchsia thanks to removable ankle straps — are the ones. They’re made from Italian black, subtly textured leather and handcrafted in Southern California by artisans. $895. esquivelshoes.com

Old Vine

(Oldvine Fragrance)

Itika Oldwine-Grimble, the Black floral designer behind downtown Los Angeles’ Oldvine Florals, is offering a new bloom: the debut of the Oldvine Fragrance Meadow Bloom eau de parfum, described as a combination of wild freesia, water and vanilla orchid “inspired by the natural beauty of the Bay Area.” (Says Oldwine-Grimble, who grew up in Northern California, in a news release: “I love the smells of the fog and the ocean, and the wildflowers that cover the rolling hills.”) 100 milliliters. $230. oldvinefragrance.com

Ermenegildo Zegna

(Ermenegildo Zegna)

Nothing says you’re easing into fall like wrapping yourself in some cashmere. Lucky for you there’s Ermenegildo Zegna’s Pure Cashmere Overshirt in teal to up your style vibe this season. The overshirt, which also comes in brown, dark green, dark blue and gray, can be customized. $2,195. zegna.com

Marc Jacobs

(Heaven by Marc Jacobs)

The cotton Techno Girl T-shirt from the Heaven by Marc Jacobs line — it’s described as the New York-based designer’s celebration of polysexuality — is a classic-fit tee featuring the signature work of multidisciplinary artist Chris Cadaver. $75. marcjacobs.com

Marcell Von Berlin

(Marcell Von Berlin)

Maybe owning a new boss bag is a good reminder of life before the pandemic. From L.A.- and Berlin-based label Marcell Von Berlin comes this bold, black leather MM-logo bag with a chic chain-top handle for fall. A removable strap is included. $1,080. us.marcellvonberlin.com

Nahmias

(Nahmias)

Looking for pieces that are very SoCal? For his brand, self-taught designer Doni Nahmias has taken inspirations from growing up in Santa Barbara County and mixed them with the pillars of L.A. — hip-hop, surf, skate and basketball. Featured in his fall/winter 2021 Lost in the Sand collection, which includes cozy silk pieces, is the Nahmias Spilled Wine Crewneck in black French terry. $450. nahmias.co

