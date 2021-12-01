Image

7 winter-chic items to make cuffing-season casting calls feel a little less horrible

Share
By Marques HarperDeputy Features Editor 
Share

This story is part of Image issue 7, “Survival,” a collective vision for the L.A. of our dreams. See the full package here.

Coveted column for issue 07, Image magazine. Collage is by Drew Milling for The Times.
(DruCollage/For The Times)

Saint Laurent

A Saint Laurent Teddy jacket.
(Saint Laurent)

This silk and viscose Teddy jacket has enough oomph to make you stand out from the crowd this holiday season. The zip jacket from the French brand has a silk lining and tricolor bands of black, red and white. (Santa-approved pro tip: Wear it under a heavy winter coat for some added pop.) $2,690. ysl.com

Advertisement

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney
(Stella McCartney)

Sustainability doesn’t have to mean drab or boring. These retro navy Duck City Glitter ankle boots from the British designer include, as the product description states, “a solvent-free, biodegradable sole” and a chunky block heel and zipper front. Yes, walk on (in style), we say! Walk on. $1,095. stellamccartney.com

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton's Les Extraits Collection.
(Louis Vuitton)

Frank Gehry’s footprint is everywhere. The L.A. architect behind Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris and L.A.'s Walt Disney Concert Hall has teamed with Louis Vuitton’s master perfumer, Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, on a series of delightful women’s fragrances called Les Extraits Collection. The bottles for the colorful scents — Cosmic Cloud, Dancing Blossom, Stellar Times, Symphony and Rhapsody — have sculptural metal tops in Gehry style, of course. From $530. us.louisvuitton.com

Everlane

An Everlane denim shirt.
(Everlane)

Here’s a twist on a traditional men’s denim shirt that looks good dressed up for a WFH Zoom sesh or dressed down for a weekend brunch with friends in downtown L.A. The slim-fitting Denim Popover Shirt from the San Francisco-based brand comes in dark or retro indigo and features a front pocket. $88. everlane.com

Advertisement

Inside Issue 7: Survival

Writer Rembert Browne investigates the mysterious ailments that just showed up one day

Writer Zinzi Clemmons wants you to be able to stay in the city as long as you want

Artist Muna Malik recycles the emblem of a failed democracy

Journalist Cerise Castle pays tribute to the city’s forgotten site of refuge and devastation

Actor Marque Richardson lets us in on the only 20-year-plan that matters

Clare V. X Grace Lee

A Clare V. X Grace Lee bag.
(Clare V x Grace Lee)

Leave the clutch at home and venture into the West Hollywood scene with this stylish bracelet bag from the Echo Park-based fashion designer and the Venice-based jewelry designer. This Nappa leather bag, which is available in black and creme, has a drawstring pouch and a brass ring. $299. gracelee.com

Gucci

A black Gucci striped sneaker.
(Gucci)

You might be all “Father, son and House of Gucci” after seeing the film based on the fashion house. (We are too.) These black New Ace Clean Web Stripe leather kicks feature the brand’s classic green and red stripe as well as a snake-skin-embossed heel with the Gucci logo. The details on the soles alone are worth every penny. (Also comes in white with red and blue stripes.) $690. nordstrom.com

Leret Leret

The Leret Leret No. 23 sweater.
(Leret Leret)

You are definitely going places in 2022. (Believe it! Let it be your mantra.) While you’re at it, make those desires known visually with this bright yellow Leret Leret sweater featuring scenic mountains, a stream and a meadow. This No. 23 crewneck sweater, part of the brand’s Collection 3, is made from a medium-weight, ethically sourced Mongolian cashmere. $475. leret-leret.com

Drip Index hero collage for Image Issue 07

Pop-ups. Drops. Events. These are the 12 best things to do in L.A. in December

Styling Myself collage image of Bryant Giles for Image Issue 07

What is winter style for an L.A. artist on his way to Art Basel? Hygge on a beach

Darian Symone Harvin, Image magazine, gift guide, issue 07

22 luxury holiday gifts actually worth sharing with the stylish people you love

ImageFashion
Marques Harper

Marques Harper is a deputy features editor at the Los Angeles Times and the deputy editor of Image magazine. He previously covered fashion for the Austin American-Statesman and media and culture for the Roanoke Times. A native of New Jersey, he has a B.A. in English from Rutgers University. He is pursuing a master’s degree in digital media management from the University of Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times