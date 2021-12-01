7 winter-chic items to make cuffing-season casting calls feel a little less horrible

This story is part of Image issue 7, “Survival,” a collective vision for the L.A. of our dreams. See the full package here.

Saint Laurent

This silk and viscose Teddy jacket has enough oomph to make you stand out from the crowd this holiday season. The zip jacket from the French brand has a silk lining and tricolor bands of black, red and white. (Santa-approved pro tip: Wear it under a heavy winter coat for some added pop.) $2,690. ysl.com

Stella McCartney

Sustainability doesn’t have to mean drab or boring. These retro navy Duck City Glitter ankle boots from the British designer include, as the product description states, “a solvent-free, biodegradable sole” and a chunky block heel and zipper front. Yes, walk on (in style), we say! Walk on. $1,095. stellamccartney.com

Louis Vuitton

Frank Gehry’s footprint is everywhere. The L.A. architect behind Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris and L.A.'s Walt Disney Concert Hall has teamed with Louis Vuitton’s master perfumer, Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, on a series of delightful women’s fragrances called Les Extraits Collection. The bottles for the colorful scents — Cosmic Cloud, Dancing Blossom, Stellar Times, Symphony and Rhapsody — have sculptural metal tops in Gehry style, of course. From $530. us.louisvuitton.com

Everlane

Here’s a twist on a traditional men’s denim shirt that looks good dressed up for a WFH Zoom sesh or dressed down for a weekend brunch with friends in downtown L.A. The slim-fitting Denim Popover Shirt from the San Francisco-based brand comes in dark or retro indigo and features a front pocket. $88. everlane.com

Clare V. X Grace Lee

Leave the clutch at home and venture into the West Hollywood scene with this stylish bracelet bag from the Echo Park-based fashion designer and the Venice-based jewelry designer. This Nappa leather bag, which is available in black and creme, has a drawstring pouch and a brass ring. $299. gracelee.com

Gucci

You might be all “Father, son and House of Gucci” after seeing the film based on the fashion house. (We are too.) These black New Ace Clean Web Stripe leather kicks feature the brand’s classic green and red stripe as well as a snake-skin-embossed heel with the Gucci logo. The details on the soles alone are worth every penny. (Also comes in white with red and blue stripes.) $690. nordstrom.com

Leret Leret

You are definitely going places in 2022. (Believe it! Let it be your mantra.) While you’re at it, make those desires known visually with this bright yellow Leret Leret sweater featuring scenic mountains, a stream and a meadow. This No. 23 crewneck sweater, part of the brand’s Collection 3, is made from a medium-weight, ethically sourced Mongolian cashmere. $475. leret-leret.com

