22 luxury holiday gifts actually worth sharing with the stylish people you love

Darian Symone Harvin, Image magazine, gift guide, issue 07
By Darian Symoné Harvin
This story is part of Image issue 7, “Survival,” a collective vision for the L.A. of our dreams. See the full package here.

Here’s the thing: Finding a good gift requires something actually worth sharing. Objects should feel unique and useful. Luxurious doesn’t have to be unaffordable. This gift guide is a curated mix of finds — L.A. staples and luxury brands buzzing online and through word of mouth. These pieces are stylish and comfortable. Most of all they are meant to be shared with loved ones.

1. Calirosa Añejo, $85

Calirosa Tequila.
(Calirosa)

This is for the tequila snob or home bartender in your life — a unique tequila aged for 18 months in California red-wine barrels. So smooth, you’ll barely believe it.

2. Simple use reusable film camera Lomochrome, $21.90

Lomochrome reloadable film camera.
(Lomochrome)

Bring a reusable film camera to every holiday soiree, and bring an extra as a gift to leave with your host.

3. Harwell Godfrey Jewelry, Cleopatra’s Eye pendant necklace, $6,550

Harwell Godfrey cleo pendant necklace, marquis blue.
(Harwell Godfrey)

Lauren Harwell Godfrey’s jewelry is so captivating. You can feel the intentionality in each detail of the Cleopatra’s Eye pendant.

4. Ottolinger faux shearling wrap vest duffle coat, $1,315

I’m from Buffalo, N.Y., and a sucker for a sharp coat. This is a warm standout addition to any cold-weather closet.

5. Freedom rugby shirt, $95, pants $85

Puma Freedom Rugby shirt
(Puma)
Puma Freedom Rugby shorts
(Puma)

A fly, effortless rugby set with just enough detail.

6. Sammy B Kingston T, $68

Photographer of shoot in same location listed as Chris Fox-Kelly / @cfkmedia (https://www.instagram.com/p/CUsUeDGF1J1/)
(Chris Fox-Kelly)

I’m a travel girl, so I know a good vacation top when I see one. The mesh material and pop of color create a perfect on-the-go look any traveler will appreciate.

7. The Body Dress, $104

Buzzoms, the body dress.
(Buzzoms)

A perfect black dress with subtle, sexy details — but the best part is the proprietary boob pocket made for full-chested women who want to go braless.

8. The ‘Process’ 57/40 New Balance by Joshua Vides, $150

New Balance, Josh Vidas.
(Tommy Boudreau)

Southern California artist Joshua Vides’ collaboration with New Balance is a clean add to the sneaker collection.

9. Gucci purse, $3,200

Gucci purse.
(Gucci)
The luxury girl in your life who still lives for a pop of color will love this Gucci moment.

10. Elisa Johnson sunglasses, $115-$150

Emma Flynn tortoise glasses.
(Elisa Johnson)

Add a pair of classic shades to their collection.

11. Buttah Skin luxe lip balm, $19

The perfect stocking stuffer. This lip balm glides on sweetly and contains niacinamide to help fade dark spots. Genius!

12. NUFace, $209

NuFace mini.
(NuFace)

Adding a NuFace to any skincare routine is a serious upgrade.

13. Klur body oil, $70

Klur body oil.
(Klur)

The scent of Klur’s body oil makes its use feel like a ritual every time. A special addition to any part of a body care routine.

14. Ceylon, $35

Ceylon.
(Ceylon)

Ceylon’s products are an instant classic among melanated men looking to explore skincare and upgrade their routine.

15. Press-ons, $30

Gracie J press-ons.
(Gracie J)

Press-on nails and a maintenance kit from artist Gracie J’s line for the nail freak or novice.

16. Four Position support pillow, $35

Coop Homes Goods support pillow.
(Coop Home Goods)

A support pillow with many uses for rest, relaxation and meditation.

17. Vela Negra candles, $20-$85

Vela Negra candles.
(Vela Negra)

I smell a lot of candles. Vela Negra’s candles are an experience to be had.

18. By Sean Brown assorted incense, $30

Sean Brown incense.
(Sean Brown)

A collection of woodsy, floral, herbal and exotic incense curated by the multihyphenate artist Sean Brown.

19. Bedside carafe, $89

Masion Balzac (Designer) https://www.shopcasashop.com/
(Casa Shop)

No more bedside water bottle.

20. Neo Taro, $21.66

Jerico tarot.
(Jerico Mandybur)
A tarot deck with an extensive guide and self-care-rooted action steps with each card. A perfect gift for the astro-curious.

21. Pure Beauty beach towel, $80

Pure Beauty towel.
(Pure Beauty)

Yeah, they sell cannabis. Pure Beauty also has an amazing collection of goods, including this thick beach towel, guaranteed to turn any beach trip into a moment.

22. Core, $219

Core
(Hyperice)
Core
(Hyperice)

Core is a meditation companion, a thoughtful gift for anyone looking to explore meditation.

Darian Symoné Harvin is a beauty and culture writer. She was born in Long Beach, Calif., grew up in Buffalo, N.Y., and lives in Los Angeles

