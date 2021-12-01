Pop-ups. Drops. Events. These are the 12 best things to do in L.A. in December

This story is part of Image issue 7, “Survival,” a collective vision for the L.A. of our dreams. See the full package here.

‘On the Ground’ at Art Share L.A.

Don’t miss “On the Ground: 2020 Protests and the Untold Stories of Los Angeles,” an immersive photography exhibition curated by Raquel Natalicchio and Kemal Cilengir at Art Share Los Angeles’ Main and Perimeter Galleries. The exhibition spotlights work that documented the protests of summer 2020 from local photographers including Samanta Helou Hernandez, Gabriella Angotti-Jones, Mike Ade, Lexis-Olivier Ray and more. Through Dec. 18. 801 E. 4th Place, Los Angeles. artsharela.org

Crenshaw Skate Club

(Crenshaw Skate Club)

Created by Crenshaw native (now Stanford freshman) Tobias McIntosh, Crenshaw Skate Club is one of the coolest up-and-coming streetwear brands in the city. Don’t sleep on its latest drop, a mix of beanies, hoodies, crewnecks, long sleeves and more, featuring CSC’s classic logo with some cheeky updates. crenshawskateclub.com

In Todo

(In Todo)

Started by four women of color, In Todo is the BIPOC craft fair of our dreams. Its holiday market features more than 80 makers working in apparel, home goods, specialty foods, wellness and beauty — including apparel companies Black Crane and Kaarem, socks purveyor Hansel From Basel and footwear peddler LoQ — and is the perfect place to stock up on thoughtful gifts for the season. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11-12. Tickets are $10 for a single day and $16 for the weekend at Mack Sennett Studios. 1215 Bates Ave., Los Angeles. intodo.us

Unique Market

Speaking of women-of-color-founded markets that we love, Unique Market is back for the 13th year at the Row DTLA from Dec. 11-12. Featuring 150 vendors specializing in everything from jewelry to ceramics, Unique Market is another great choice for outdoor holiday shopping this year. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets range from $12 to $35. 777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles. uniquemarkets.com

Patagonia Worn Wear holiday campaign

(Sonnie Trotter)

Don’t let the pressure of the holiday season trick you into thinking there’s only one way to gift. Patagonia reminds us that great options for fashion can be limitless — and better for the environment too. The brand’s Worn Wear holiday campaign encouragers customers to shop for used garments or trade in their old Patagonia items for credit on a used or new garment. Buying used can extend a garment’s life by over two years on average, reducing its carbon, waste and water footprint by 73%. wornwear.patagonia.com

Lost in a Lonely World

(Born X Raised / Mister Cartoon)

Two L.A. Icons — Born X Raised and Mister Cartoon — continue their ongoing partnership with a new clothing collaboration, Lost in a Lonely World. The collection combines Cartoon’s quintessential tattoo and graffiti imagery with Born X Raised’s classic logos and silhouettes. Think a custom candy-painted and engraved clothing iron (to get that perfect crease) or a Dickies suit with a gold pendant. Pieces range from $8 to $2,500. bornxraised.com

‘apropos of air’ at Matthew Brown Gallery

(Kenturah Davis)

Kenturah Davis returns to Matthew Brown Gallery for her second solo exhibition at the space, “apropos of air,” on view through Dec. 18. TK (Davis’ work is also currently on view at LACMA’s “Black American Portraits” exhibition, on view through April 17.) 633 N. La Brea Ave., Suite 101, Los Angeles.

Rhude X Instant Brands

(Gabriel Villasenor)

Rhude designer and Angeleno Rhuigi Villaseñor collaborated with appliance giant Instant Brands for an unexpected collection of fashion-meets-cookware. The Rhude X Instant Brands capsule includes an Instant Pot X Rhude electric pressure cooker ($300), a Pyrex X Rhude gift set ($100), a Corelle Brands X Rhude 16-piece dinnerware set ($270) and a Chicago Cutlery X Rhude chef knife ($600). instanthome.com

Fear of God loungewear

(Fear of God)

Fear of God creative director Jerry Lorenzo has designed his first luxury loungewear collection. The vibe is intimate and inviting, geared toward “the modern man while effortlessly crossing over to a women’s wardrobe,” according to the brand. Pieces include an Italian knit waffle robe, cotton and silk sleepwear and a set of boxer briefs in the colorways cement and black. Available for purchase on TK. fearofgod.com

Beats by Dre X Union Los Angeles

On Dec. 1, an exclusive collaboration between Beats by Dre and Union Los Angeles was born. A limited-edition pair of Beats Studio Buds was reimagined in the colors of the Pan African flag, paying homage to the streetwear staple’s Black-owned roots, along with Union’s iconic logo, celebrating the store’s 30th anniversary. Available for $149.99 at unionlosangeles.com.

‘Nothing New Under the Sun’ at Band of Vices

Don’t miss Band of Vice’s latest exhibition, “Nothing New Under the Sun: A Bronx Fine Art Experience.” The presentation is part of the West Adams art space’s new collaboration laboratory — a.k.a. the coLab — and is curated by David Colbert Jr., culture curator of coLAB and executive director and founder of Compton Art Walk. The show shines a light on a rich creative legacy in the Bronx through the work of artists including Zim and Club Bum. Running through TK. 5351 W. Adams Blvd., #5376, Los Angeles. bandofvices.com

Reopening of the Underground Museum

The people’s museum is back! After what felt like an eternal hiatus for art-loving Angelenos who found a home in the Arlington Heights space, the Underground Museum is reopening with an exhibition of works by its late founder, artist Noah Davis, opening on Jan. 12. Keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks for ticket information at theunderground.museum.

Reese Cooper X Juliet Johnstone AW21

(Reese Cooper X Juliet Johnstone)

L.A. brand Reese Cooper has collaborated with L.A. fine artist and model Juliet Johnstone, known for her nature-inspired designs and hand-painted carpenter pants beloved by Bella Hadid. For the brand’s AW21 collection, Johnstone digitally printed hand-painted images of pyrophytes — fire-resistant plants, including California’s giant sequoia and fire poppy — onto Reese Cooper’s women’s suede tanker jacket ($2,998) and unisex T-shirt ( $188). Available at reese-cooper.com.

