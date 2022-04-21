What should I get into this spring? Start with these 14 L.A. pop-ups, drops, events

This story is part of Image issue 10, “Clarity,” a living document of how L.A. radiates in its own way. Read the full issue here.

Fiorucci at Fred Segal

Italian brand Fiorucci is bringing its SS22 Desert Oasis collection to Fred Segal just in time for Coachella. The pop-up, happening at Fred Segal’s flagship location on Sunset through April 30, will feature the bucket hats, midi dresses, crocheted knits, slinky silhouettes and more inspired by the brand’s own 1970s archive. Think palm prints, sunbeams and warm California hues. 8500 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles. fiorucci.com; fredsegal.com

‘Enlightenment’ by Matthew Thomas at CAAM

Longtime artist Matthew Thomas has been a spiritual seeker for decades. With his latest show at the California African American Museum, fittingly called “Enlightenment,” he attempts to move toward the light through sacred geometric patterns that are steeped in a multitude of colors and shapes that mirror life and its elements: earth, fire, water, wind and sky. Part of the work is about giving back to L.A., Thomas says in an interview with CAAM. “There’s everything that anyone ever needs in this city. There’s every race, every religion, every form of knowledge is here. All you have to do is desire it. So being here is a miracle.” Through Aug. 7. 600 State Drive, Los Angeles. caamuseum.org

Sorel X Alfred Coffee Melrose Place

Sneakers inspired by your favorite matcha latte in L.A.? Sounds about right. Footwear brand Sorel is collaborating with Alfred Coffee for a takeover of its Melrose Place location, happening this spring, in addition to two new styles of the Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace Sneakers inspired by Alfred’s iced matcha latte and iced vanilla latte, available April 10. See sorel.com for more information.

L.A. lights tour

Glassell Park’s lighting and furniture atelier Ravenhill Studio has created a tour of iconic L.A. lights — from Chris Burden’s “Urban Light” public sculpture at LACMA to the lights at the Forum to the Wilshire Lanterns that run from MacArthur Park to Fairfax. Spend a day admiring all the things that shine in L.A. by following the tour, available at ravenhillstudio.com/about/la-lights-tour.

Messika Paris X Smiley

For the 50th anniversary of the ubiquitous Smiley motif, Messika Paris has collaborated with the Smiley Company on a glittering collection that undoubtedly will spark joy. Released on April 10, the three-piece collection includes a standout, massive 7.90-carat Lucky Move Smiley necklace with a pavé setting made up of hundreds of yellow and white diamonds. Necklaces are inscribed with a “50” in honor of the anniversary. Available in person at Messika Paris Century City Mall (10250 Santa Monica Blvd.) and at messika.com.

‘Magic, Mystery and Legerdemain’ by Derek Fordjour at David Kordansky Gallery

David Kordansky Gallery presents its first solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Derek Fordjour, “Magic, Mystery and Legerdemain,” running through May 7. The show — which borrows its name from Black Herman’s 1938 autobiography — “explores magic as it relates to power, race and a myriad of illusions throughout American history,” says the gallery. (Visitors can expect performances from internationally acclaimed magician Kenrick “ICE” McDonald, happening Tuesdays through Saturdays at 2 p.m. during the duration of the show.) 5130 W. Edgewood Place, Los Angeles, davidkordanskygallery.com

G-Star RAW NFT

On March 30, denim brand G-Star RAW launched its denim art NFT in collaboration with digital marketplace Rarible. The brand has turned its longtime denim rhino mascot, G-NO, into an NFT with 10 available designs all drawing from important moments in the brand’s history. Get more information at g-star.com/metaverse.

MWEAR collection

Marcell Von Berlin released the second drop of its Season 1 MWEAR collection, which pays homage to the creative forces and people in L.A. and Berlin — resulting in a gender-neutral leisure line infused with techno, grunge and punk subcultures. Shop online or in person at the brand’s West Hollywood store, which opened a coffee lounge earlier this year. 8619 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, us.marcellvonberlin.com

Polaroid X Nike SB

The campaign for the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Polaroid features Nike SB skateboarders Sarah Muerle and Brian Anderson. Muerle, a gifted photographer in her own right, and Anderson, a gay skateboarder, explore how their identities intersect with photography and skateboarding. The shoe — in a wearable, unique black, orange, teal and white colorway — is available on the SNKRS app (and at select retailers) for $144. nike.com; us.polaroid.com

Missoma’s Molten Pearl

In Missoma’s new 38-piece collection, iridescent pearls and organic shapes are front and center. The jewelry brand uses recycled metals such as 18-karat gold vermeil, 18-karat gold plating and sterling silver for a new drop, dubbed Molten Pearl, that’s both trendy and timeless. Prices range from $46 to $330. missoma.com

New P.E Nation

Athleisure brand P.E Nation’s latest drops are focused on transitional weather pieces in wearable prints and hues. The new P.E Nation Edit pieces are street-style-friendly looks suitable for day and night, while the P.E Nation Mainline drop is dedicated to athletic wear and P.E Nation Swim is, of course, filled with swimwear, just in time to get an early jump on summer. Check it out at us.pe-nation.com.

‘Hasta Que Te Conocí' by Dorian Ulises López Macías at LaPau Gallery

LaPau Gallery presents the first solo U.S. show from artist Dorian Ulises López Macías with “Hasta Que Te Conocí.” A mix of photo essay, video montage, archive and portraiture, the exhibition offers a look into the artist’s lauded photography series “Mexicano,” which features images of darker-skinned Mexicans over the last decade. (The exhibition’s title pays homage to Juan Gabriel’s hit song.) The installation is accompanied by a techno mix, made in collaboration with DJ and producer Regal86, that provides an energetic backdrop to the exhibition. On view through April 16. 3006 W .7th St., Los Angeles, lapaugallery.com

TIER pop-up at Beverly Center

Creative fashion brand TIER is opening its first bricks-and-mortar store in L.A. on April 15 with a three-month pop-up at the Beverly Center. Set to be located on Level 7, close to stores such as Prada, Kenzo and Balenciaga, TIER’s 975-square-foot temporary outpost will house the brand’s beloved staples and a curated selection of in-store products. shoptier.nyc

