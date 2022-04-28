14 gift ideas that can make Mother’s Day feel like more than a once-a-year occurrence

I’m not entirely convinced that moms want more stuff. It seems like the best thing you can give Mom is some level of consistency. In fact, consistency might be a love language. Here are ideas for both gifts and experiences that can make Mother’s Day feel like more than a once-a-year occurrence. These are brands and services you can come back to in L.A., or ideas for wherever you live.

(Artha)

An Artha membership is a great gift because it allows any mom to book a service within a club she’d already belongs to. Guest passes also are available. I’d suggest paying for an entire year. Artha is a wellness membership that includes unlimited services and sessions within the monthly rate. Yoga classes, meditation sessions, infrared saunas, cryotherapy, float chambers: These are the treatments you want after a workout (what is having a child?) or to de-stress. Any member can easily book a service through Artha’s mobile app. Additional rates apply for treatments including massages, cryo facial, T-shock therapy, contour light and endermologie (body contouring). The Hollywood location is open, with a Studio City location coming soon.

Grandmaster Restaurant (Grandmaster Recorders)

Assorted dishes at Grandmaster Restaurant. (Grandmaster Recorders)

The overwhelming desire I heard from moms is that they want to spend time with other moms. I suggest reserving and gifting a dinner. Think about planning more than one to make it a consistent thing.

Grandmaster Restaurant is a beautiful location in Hollywood without the pretentiousness. And, of course, as it’s part of recording studio Grandmaster Recorders, the music is impeccable.

Chifa in Eagle Rock serves Chinese and Peruvian dishes, family-style. And the staff truly feels like family!

grá serves sourdough pizza and natural wine in Silver Lake.

1010 Wine & Events in Inglewood, the city’s “first and only wine bar,” has a menu that ranges from charcuterie boards to steamed mussels.

A series of spa treatments

A treatment room at Arcona Studio (Vivian Johnson / Arcona Studio)

Spa treatments, always. Make it really special by purchasing a package and even scheduling the treatment for Mom when she’s ready. Here are my top two spas:

Desuar Spa in DTLA is a private day spa with therapeutic skin and body treatments. Founded by aesthetician and certified medical technician Deisy M Suarez, Desuar Spa is a true oasis of relaxation. (Hollywood location opening this summer.)

The Arcona Studio in Beverly Hills, founded by esthetician Chanel Jenae, is known for its Red-Carpet Radiance Treatment. My personal favorite? The Purifying Oxygen Treatment, which incorporates the Organic Fruit Enzyme Treatment. The spa is truly calming, and you can also check out Arcona’s line of products.

(Queen Los Angeles)

Queen is both a creative plant store in Mid-Wilshire and an e-commerce site. Founder Amorette Brooms transformed her storefront from a jewelry boutique to a plant store amid COVID-19 and continued to expand. Now, you can buy small to large plants and quality soil — or a gift card so Mom can buy what she wants. Make sure to follow the store on Instagram as it also does pop-ups around the city. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

(Bose)

A pair of high-quality headphones for music, podcasts or walks and relaxation.

(Clima)

I tested this pillow for a few weeks; it has a latex core that helps keep the pillow from falling flat and is both plush and firm. The fabric blend keeps you cool at night.

(Tiempo de Zafra)

Tiempo de Zafra custom creates these super-fly long-brimmed hats from materials from secondhand markets. Perfect for sun protection while working in the garden or relaxing outside. Pull-string optional.

(Jamal Studios)

(Jamal Studios)

My hot take is that any cool mom would instantly love these loose, adjustable-waist quilted pants with multiple pockets.

(Terrelique)

I own these slippers. They are comfortable, durable and easy to clean; you almost have to remember to take them off before you run errands.

Allyson Felix nodels her Saysh One sneakers. (Camila Falquez for Saysh)

(Harrison Boyce for Saysh)

This is an everyday sneaker from track star Allyson Felix’s shoe line. With a snug lacing system, the design is sculpted to fit the female foot.

(Rowing Blazers)

Men’s clothes for Mother’s Day. It’s a no-brainer to throw on this Rowing Blazers rugby overshirt and look stylish but feel comfortable. Or go more traditional with the Croquet Stripe Rugby.

(Ayond)

This cleansing balm by AYOND is meant to nourish, dissolve dirt and “refresh the spirit.” Key ingredients include frankincense, sage and babassu oil. It also can be used as a gua sha slip or calming mask.

(Donni)

These waffle sets by Donni are comfy and come in a variety of colors; turn it up or tone it down. Also, feel like you can wear that button-down on errands or to meet up with a friend.

(Diptyque)

Do Son captures the scent of Diptyque co-founder Yves Coueslant’s childhood summers in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam: sea breeze, with floral scents of jasmine, tuberose and orange blossom.