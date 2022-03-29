Darian Symoné Harvin is the beauty editor at large for Image. She regularly covers beauty at the intersection of politics and pop culture and has written numerous stories for Image, including a profile of Lauren London and her spiritual practices following the death of her husband, Nipsey Hussle; a feature on Black Market Flea’s central role in L.A.’s Black-owned fashion industry; and a look at L.A. streetwear brand Bephies Beauty Supply and its founder, Beth Birkett. A former news curation and social media editor for BuzzFeed News, Teen Vogue and Yahoo News, she now uses her journalism and curatorial skills to craft distinct narratives on how beauty affects our lives. She has interviewed some of the most relevant artists today, from TikTok stars to Oscar winners, for the New York Times, the Cut and Allure.