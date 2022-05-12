Set at least three calendar alerts each for these 14 things to get into in L.A.

‘Lauren Halsey’ at CSUDH Art Gallery

“After all, we are in a land of funk — and with funk, the only direction is free.” So states the announcement of South Central artist Lauren Halsey’s solo exhibition at Cal State Dominguez Hills. The show, on view through December in the University Art Gallery, is a practice in “funkified placemaking,” or architectural mappings meant to reflect a sense of home through specific names, objects, symbols, colors and more. The gallery is open by appointment only, Monday through Friday. 1000 E. Victoria St., LCH A-107, Carson. gallery.csudh.edu.

Givenchy’s TK-360

A new summer “It” shoe has entered the chat. Givenchy’s TK-360 men’s sneaker features a fully knitted silhouette with a futuristic design in classic neutrals and more distinct shades, including acid yellow. The stretch knit upper is part of the sole, making it a unique footwear staple to include in your rotation this season. $895. Available on givenchy.com.

‘Lee Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse’ at LACMA

“Lee Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse” contextualizes McQueen’s iconic creations firmly within the scope of art history, according to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. By pairing more than 70 McQueen pieces with works mostly from LACMA’s permanent collection, viewers are able to draw a clear connection between the late designer’s mind and that of more than 35 other artists. On view through Oct. 9 in the Resnick Pavilion. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. lacma.org

Prada Tropico capsule collection

Plucked from an April pop-up installation at Prada Beverly Hills, the brand’s capsule collection is still buzzing with the promise of your next good vacation fit — and many pieces are available for purchase online. Think casual flowing full skirts, raffia totes and bucket hats, chunky platform sandals and more. prada.com

Dior X Birkenstock

Dior in the garden? The French fashion house’s new collaboration with Birkenstock harkens back to Christian Dior’s passion for working in the soil by reimagining two of the German brand’s most iconic styles, the Milano and the Tokio. Pieces in the collaboration feature industrial buckles, rubber details and Birkenstock’s signature cork footbed lined with a supple leather — while a special rendition of the Tokio is hand-embroidered with flowers. Available this summer. dior.com

Acne Studios X Angelo Plessas

Last month, Acne Studios held a sunset ceremony at the Wright Residence in Malibu to celebrate its new collaboration with artist and “techno shaman” Angelo Plessas, who led the crowd in a meditation complete with a mysterious elixir and screaming at the sky. The pieces, ranging from $300 to $900, are similarly all vibes, featuring Plessas’ artwork in patches embroidered onto T-shirts, a bomber jacket and a hoodie. Available at acnestudios.com.

Bike Shed Moto Co.

Bike Shed Moto Co., which opened its first L.A. location in the Arts District last month, fits so many things into a 30,000-square-foot warehouse on Industrial Street: a restaurant, a tattoo studio, art galleries, a barbershop, a retail emporium and more. Taking cues from its flagship venue in London, Bike Shed Moto Co. is also, as the name implies, centered around motorcycle culture, with a membership to boot (although you don’t have to be a member to enjoy what the space has to offer). 1580 Industrial St., Los Angeles. bikeshedmoto.com

SoulfulofNoise presents Soulful Sundays

The biggest and one of the most dynamic open-mic nights is happening on June 5 (and the first Sunday of every month) at Sola Beehive. From 2 to 6 p.m., Soulful Sundays beckons spoken-word poets, rappers, singers and more to flex their talents for a crowd. A variety of vendors will be on-site. General admission is $20 (available online only); a VIP table for four is $300. 1000 E. 60th St., Los Angeles. Search “Soulful Sundays” on eventbrite.com.

‘Talking Back to Power: Projects by Aram Han Sifuentes’ at Skirball Cultural Center

Artist Aram Han Sifuentes takes a deep dive into the American immigrant experience — her own and that of others — through “Talking Back to Power” at the Skirball Cultural Center. The don’t-miss collection of garments, banners and quilts, sculptures and more showcases the ways immigrants forge their own sense of belonging. On view through Sept. 4. 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles. skirball.org

LoveShackFancy X Sophia Webster

Cult cottagecore brand LoveShackFancy has teamed up with accessories designer Sophia Webster on a capsule shoe collection that screams spring (and summer). The pieces — including pumps, heels, wedges and sandals — pair LoveShackFancy’s super-femme floral prints with Sophia Webster’s silhouettes featuring 3-D flowers and butterflies. Prices range from $550 to $900. loveshackfancy.com; sophiawebster.com

‘Troy Montes-Michie: Rock of Eye’ at CAAM

Troy Montes-Michie: Rock of Eye’ at CAAM: (TM080) Troy Montes-Michie This Body is Not a Fortress #5, 2019 Cut paper, acrylic, ink, wax pencil, and tape on paper weaving 17.25 x 10.75 in. 43.82 x 27.31 cm. Framed: 20.25 x 14.25 in. 51.44 x 36.20 cm. (Courtesy the artist and Company Gallery, New York)

“To tailor a garment by ‘rock of eye’ is to rely on the drape in the fitting process — that is, to rely on experience over mathematical measurement,” explains the California African American Museum. Its new exhibition by artist Troy Montes-Michie takes an intimate look at this idea through the connection of bodies, sense of place and history. “Rock of Eye,” Montes-Michie’s first solo museum show, features collage, drawing, sculpture and more. On view through Sept. 4. 600 State Drive, Los Angeles. caamuseum.org

‘Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of the Rainbow’ at the Broad

On May 21, “Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of the Rainbow” opens at the Broad. Murakami is world-famous for his colorful Pop Art sculptures and paintings depicting fantastical worlds, and he’s a cult favorite among art-, streetwear- and fashion-minded Angelenos. The exhibition features 18 works, including the massive, 32-foot-wide “100 Arhats” (2013). On view through Sept. 25. 221 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles. Thebroad.org.