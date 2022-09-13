Advertisement
Image

Outro

Original works created by L.A.'s artist community — and the stories behind them.


Edgar Fabián Frías tarot reading of L.A. for Image issue 12 outro; Edgar Fabián Frías/For The Times

L.A. is due for a transformation. This three-card tarot reading will reveal what kind

What is emerging? Where are we headed? What is in the future? Listen to artist Edgar Fabián Frías and what will be will be.

Collage of Sun Ra with his hands up surrounded by planets, galaxies, and Saturn's rings while moon shapes beam from his eye

May the ghost of Sun Ra return to lift the 50-year curse he cast on Los Angeles

You cannot beg a god for forgiveness, but you can be ready when he hints at offering it after a long standoff.

"Famous Corner," Shot on Kodak Porta 400 35mm film at Beverly Blvd & Alvarado Street, April 2022.

We wish to inform you about the life of an unhoused neighbor whom L.A. swept away

A tribute to Lionel Morales, a displaced community member of Historic Filipinotown

Outro of Georgina Trevino for Image magazine, issue 10. photography by: Max Alo (@xmaxinealo) Styling/Direction : Georgina Trevino (@GeorginaTrevino) Styling Assistant : Marissa Channing (@Frockyoupayme) Hair: Jocelyn Vega (@Jocglams) Makeup: Maya Sruoch (@Mayavelii) Production Assistant: Erica Joan (@umm.erica) Location: ALIAS Pro Studio @aliasprostudio

Everything has jewelry language in it. Let Georgina Treviño show you why in one purse

This story is part of Image issue 10, ‘Clarity,’ a living document of how L.A. radiates in its own way.

Outro art by Glen Wilson for the Image magazine, issue 8.

You’ve seen these portraits around L.A. Why are they now in the desert?

Glen Wilson’s ‘Desert Totem’ might help you find your own answers to life’s most pressing questions — if you can track it down.

Scenes from the Southern California desert for issue 8 of Image magazine.

‘Self-Portrait as Mojave Phone Booth,’ a poem by Sara Borjas

Sara Borjas is a self-identified Xicanx pocha and a Fresno poet. Her poem ‘Self-Portrait as Mojave Phone Booth’ is part of Image issue 8, ‘Deserted.’

Scenes from the Southern California desert for issue 8 of Image magazine.

‘A WORLD THAT IS NOT REALLY A WORLD,’ a poem by Elaine Kahn

Elaine Kahn lives in L.A. and teaches at Poetry Field School. Her poem ‘A WORLD THAT IS NOT REALLY A WORLD’ is part of Image issue 8, ‘Deserted.’

Scenes from the Southern California desert for issue 8 of Image magazine.

‘WHITE GOLD,’ a poem by Christine Larusso

Christine Larusso is an L.A.-based poet. Her poem ‘WHITE GOLD’ is part of Image issue 8, ‘Deserted.’

Muna Malik Recycled Democracy Found materials collage 37 x 35 U.S Flag, slipper, t-shirt, police patch

What is the appropriate way to recycle a failing democracy?

The flag is deemed a hazardous symbol when it exhibits characteristics such as the attack on women’s reproductive rights, empty patriotism and nationalism.

The sun sets on the horizon as the players wrap up their game. Everything fades away as they make their final moves and touch the ball for the last time until they meet again. Adria Marin is a student with Las Fotos.

The next time you go play pickup soccer in L.A., remember these photos

Join Las Fotos Project on the pitch to see how the game of soccer is played through their lens.

Outro by London James / Porcelain Sneakerhead for the Image magazine, issue 04.

An L.A. artist honors a life lost by re-creating a classic Nike sneaker from porcelain

‘Ceramics has become a means of escape for me — a reprieve from social media, the latest trends and the hype of sneaker releases,’ says artist London James.

Outro at for the Image magazine, issue 02. Artwork by Manuel Lopez.

Manuel Lopez wants you to see the Tongva land on which this L.A. handball court sits

Making art involves seeing. Seeing is acknowledging history.

Jon Perdomo and Jerrilyn Peralta take a family portrait with their plants in a row next to a Cam'ron painting

This L.A. couple can heal you with houseplants. How? Extensive. Plant. Therapy.

Jon Perdomo and Jerrilyn Peralta are an L.A.-based couple who have decided to take their houseplant passion to the next level.

