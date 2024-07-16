The biggest fashion no-no’s and the best closet essentials, according to stylist Ann-Marie Hoang

Ann-Marie Hoang, L.A.-based wardrobe stylist from Highland Park. (Jennelle Fong / For The Times)

Ann-Marie Hoang has made a career out of her love for chaos.

As an L.A.-based wardrobe stylist from Highland Park, Hoang finds that her creative energy is best exercised on the set of a music video. Something about long days and cross-team collaboration always leaves her feeling inspired. Whether it’s on the movie-inspired set of Ariana Grande’s video “Thank U, Next,” the twisted cityscape of Doja Cat’s “Streets” or Megan Thee Stallion’s brightly colored toy store in “Cry Baby,” Hoang helps complete the artist’s vision — she’s typically in charge of all the clothing that appears on screen that isn’t worn by the musician.

“I need it in my soul in order to feel creative and do some of these commercial shoots,” says Hoang. Some of her signature looks include the punk-inspired looks on Doja Cat’s Scarlet tour, the mostly pink, sparkly attire in Grande’s “7 Rings” or even the office-chic outfits in Kacey Musgraves’ “High Horse.” Her most memorable shoot so far was working with the team of 200-plus people that styled Rihanna at the Super Bowl.

Hoang enjoys working with musicians because she can dress to her “truest self and not feel any judgment.” Her personal style lies at the intersection of experimental and edgy. Often focused around several staple pieces, her outfits tend to incorporate shiny teeth grills, extremely furry hats, inventive reflective sunglasses and high-heeled sneakers.

Advertisement

The three words that Hoang would use to describe her day-to-day style? “Unapologetic, armored [with jewelry] and unpredictable.”

Ann-Marie Hoang wears Pelle Pelle leather jacket, Empath top, HommeGirls underwear, Gucci glasses, Planeta key chain, Soto Gang belt, Ancuta Sarca heels, Evisu pants.

(Jennelle Fong / For The Times)

I always start my day with electrolytes or a kiss for my kids.

When I’m in the car, I’m probably listening to Jungle.

The color I’m unexpectedly gravitating toward is not unexpected. Ever since I was a kid, I have only gravitated towards one color, and it’s green. Back in the day, I used to think that I was going to get one of those imported cars and it was going to be green with green flames. Even if a project calls for no green for some reason, I need to pick it up and just get at least one green piece.

My most treasured piece in my closet is my Oakley Over the Top glasses. I’ve always wanted them. It’s one of those things that I’ve always put on my mood boards. The fact that Oakley went so far with their sunglasses is something I absolutely love. They’re functional, but I’ve never seen anything like it. They were even worn in the Olympics.

Advertisement

Ann-Marie Hoang wears Misbhv headscarf, VidaKush earrings and anklet, Oakley Over the Top glasses, For Posse airbrush top, Jeffrey Campbell kitten heels. (Jennelle Fong / For The Times)

My ideal Saturday in L.A. looks like waking up, going to Cindy’s, then maybe going to the park and having a picnic with my family. I try to take weekends off so that I can spend time with my kids because during the week, it just gets a little chaotic with their school schedule. I try to be present on the weekends.

My signature scent is Palo Santo, the roll-on. I’ve been wearing it for three or four years now. I even order two at a time.

When I get dressed every morning, I always think about the weather first. Then, I think about if I’m going to be in a jujitsu class, or if I’m going to be shopping or if I’m going to be on set. Then I pick one statement piece that I want to wear with all those factors considered.

Advertisement

Ann-Marie Hoang wears Ella Loca hat veil, Mauricio Cruz denim jacket, Comme des Garçons x Nike heels.

A designer who made me look at fashion differently? There wasn’t [one]. I love to people-watch. That’s what drew me to styling. It’s never been a designer for me because I’m not one to look at brands. I look more at a cut or how somebody will piece something together. That’s more interesting to me than a designer.

It goes hand in hand with what I do. I work with background dancers, and a lot of times [brands] don’t want to give them clothes because they’re not artists. So, I have to find ways to elevate everybody’s look without making it designer.

The best place to people-watch is the flea market because I feel people are so good at mixing modern, vintage and designer. People are always so spread out in L.A., but on a Sunday, all the fashion people are going shopping at the flea. It’s where I get a lot of inspiration.

Image Salem Mitchell has the aura that stays with you As a model, she is recognized instantaneously by her look. But her vibe will always be making art with, and supporting, the creative communities she’s a part of in L.A.

I always manifest to work with Rihanna’s team. I love to support Jahleel [Weaver, Rihanna’s stylist] because he’s such a dream to work with. I really get inspired by his work ethic. I want to work hard for that team, because they are so intentional. They’re so professional and really cool at the same time.

My thinking place is my car whenever I drive to a familiar place, like to my house or [taking] the kids to school.

Advertisement

My niche essential for a shoot is this double-sided tape called Fearless Tape. I cannot find tin cans of it anymore, and my assistants have been emailing the company to bring it back. It’s my prized possession. Sometimes you don’t even need safety pins, and after dry cleaning, it stays on still sticky.

If I had to wear one shoe for the rest of my life it would be my Prada loafers. I love them. They go with everything and they give me a little height.

Ann-Marie Hoang wears Nike cap and glasses, Adidas jacket and biker shorts, Prada tie and loafers, Michael Hoban x Tried and True overalls, VidaKush socks and jewelry.

Listening to [an artist’s] radio is a must when working on a shoot. It’s something like London rap or it’s something super mellow. Maybe Little Dragon or Anderson .Paak. Something mellow but a little upbeat.

My comfort meal is a crispy potato taco. There’s this place down the street from my house. They make the most delicious shrimp potato hard-shell tacos. You know it’s good when there’s a grandma sitting outside telling the chef what to do.

To me, the hardest part of styling someone else is getting them to step out of their comfort zone. Everyone dresses themselves every day, so they have an idea of what they should be looking like. Sometimes people hold on to their ideas so much that it’s hard to let go, and to trust.

Advertisement

The key to building that trust between a client and a stylist is telling them to just try it. If they try on what I want to put them in and then if they absolutely hate it, then it’s fine. But I will break down the reasons why I do certain things. Sometimes it’s ultimately not up to me or them; we’re all working for somebody.

My biggest fashion no-no is skinny jeans. I don’t think that men’s jeans should be tighter than women’s jeans. It’s very unflattering because you end up looking like a chicken leg. It’s just not flattering on most people. I’d rather just do a straight leg.

Ann-Marie Hoang wears Barney’s Co-op hat, Bonnie Clyde glasses, Homme Boy x LTTT top, VidaKush jewelry, vintage belt and skirt, Poster Girl boots. (Jennelle Fong / For The Times)

Something I regret not buying is … I don’t know. I buy everything I want.

This summer, I think everyone will probably be wearing bloomers and hot shorts. It is becoming a hot girl summer. Micro shorts, low rise — all that is coming back.