Image Makers 2022

The cornerstone of image making is adding value so others can do the same. Last year, the Image Makers of Los Angeles tried to tell you: Style is a communal affair. So, this year, we’ve decided to double down, and let a new class of Image Makers show you where fashion is going: to the root.

Our second installment of Image Makers is about synthesizing and seizing all the means of production. The designers, models, fashion workers, artists in this issue have something radical in store.