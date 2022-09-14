Advertisement
Share
Image

Image Makers 2022

Share

The cornerstone of image making is adding value so others can do the same. Last year, the Image Makers of Los Angeles tried to tell you: Style is a communal affair. So, this year, we’ve decided to double down, and let a new class of Image Makers show you where fashion is going: to the root.

Our second installment of Image Makers is about synthesizing and seizing all the means of production. The designers, models, fashion workers, artists in this issue have something radical in store.

Read more
Image Makers, September 2022 for Image magazine. Sonya Sombreuil with COME TEES.

Streetwear doesn’t need to feel like the status quo. It could be more like Come Tees

There is no normalcy to the clothing artist Sonya Sombreuil makes. She is moving at her own speed.

Founder of Cedouze, Guillermo Juárez for the September 2022, Image Maker issue.

You, too, can be touched by Çedouze

Guillermo Juarez’s designs are symbols of fullness and holiness — and love offerings to the higher power that watches over Los Angeles.

Image Makers issue, September 2022, Image magazine. Model Sarita Fernandez and makeup artist Selena Ruiz.

‘We’re each other’s security blanket on shoots’

Model Sarita Fernandez and makeup artist Selena Ruiz on the power of gassing each other up on set and ending the night at Phở 87.

Image Makers, September 2022 - Playboyxeddie AKA Eddie Lopez Bautista thumbnail image

You know the real thing when you see Eddie Lopez Bautista

Modeling doesn’t have to be about clout or fame. It can be an expression of how one moves through the world.

Tommy Bogo, designer of Tombogo in Los Angeles, CA on August 25, 2022.

Functional fashion is about problem solving. Tommy Bogo has the solutions on deck

The L.A.-based designer behind TOMBOGO uses sustainable materials to create clothes that feel fluid, scrappy and utilitarian.

Bay Davis for the Image Makers, September 2022 issue of Image magazine.

The many expressions of Bay Davis’ liberation practice

Modeling is a call to visibility and to being trans loudly: “I love being playful with the real world.”

Image Makers, September 2022, Image magazine: Nati Lemper and Julissa Aaron.

Modeling as a trust exercise, with Natalia Lemper and Julissa Aaron

The L.A. duo is pushing their craft into more expansive, sometimes challenging territory by leaning on each other.

Image Makers, September 2022 issue of Image magazine. Nancy Stella Soto Top row left to right: Don Chuy, Lalo, Armando Bottom row left to right: Rolas, Carlos, (Nancy), Lupita, Ricardo

Shout out to all the hands that touched a Nancy Stella Soto

With each collection, the experimental designer traces the myriad inspirations from the city that she draws from regularly: her community, the evening light, the scrambled architecture of L.A.

Image Makers, September 2022 Image magazine, Tianna Arata.

Only Tianna Arata can #FreeTianna

Through modeling, she’s breaking out of the identity she’s felt boxed into for the last two years — the organizer who was arrested and is still facing charges.

Image Makers, September 2022 issue of Image magazine. Suay Sew Shop. Founder is Lindsay Rose Medoff.

What would it look like to truly transform the fashion industry from the ground up?

Suay Sew Shop is attempting something that feels necessary: showing that waste is a choice that doesn’t need to be made.

Image Makers, September 2022 Image magazine-- Nick Flanagan and Lex Muro of Mom n Dad Vintage.

As it turns out, Mom n Dad do know a little somethin’ somethin’ about vintage

In L.A.’s competitive vintage scene, Nick Flanagan and Lex Muro specialize in showing you the right way to take it back.

Image Makers, September 2022 Image magazine-- Briana King.

This is what made Briana King fire

The skater and model didn’t need the industry to show her what was cool. She figured it out by getting right within.

Image Makers, September 2022 Image magazine, The Polio Brothers (Jose and Hector Polio).

That same energy hits different in front of the camera

The Polio brothers are shaking up the modeling game with a bond that’s hard to explain.

GENERO NEUTRAL

In a fashion world built on exclusivity, Género Neutral is a space that says ‘I see you’

Physical spaces in L.A. have always been sacred. Ashley S.P. and Jennifer Zapata see their concept shop as a vehicle for community and an homage to their friendship.

Advertisement