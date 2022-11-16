Image

If you could compose a whole look from restaurant merch, what boxes would you check?

Family Style Fest lookbook in the style of a menu featuring many different merch items lined up in 5 rows
(Photos: Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)
Share
By Julissa JamesStaff Writer 
Share

This story is part of Image Issue 15, “Diaspora,” a fantastic voyage through the mecca of food, from Hollywood haunts to mall food courts to L.A. staples. Read the whole issue here.

The Hundreds’ food festival, Family Style Fest, is the place where food meets fashion in Los Angeles. This year was no exception: Restaurants and streetwear brands collaborated on inspired and inventive, limited-edition menu items and merch, which festivalgoers — this being an L.A. festival — naturally ate up. The overlap between the two scenes — streetwear and food — is something that makes a lot of sense, says Family Style Fest co-founder Miles Canares. “These worlds are so intermingled. The same audience that waits for two hours in line at Supreme on Thursdays — they’re the same kids who are waiting two hours in line for a sandwich. These worlds have the same people and the same consumers.”

To commemorate the hypebeast holiday, we put together a lookbook of all the merch available at Family Style Fest this year.

Adam Bomb Squad one-year anniversary T-shirt

Black T-shirt reading, "Adam bomb Squad"
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)
Advertisement

In celebration of the Hundreds’ NFT project turning 1, this anniversary T-shirt was dropped at the festival alongside an Adam Bomb Squad lounge.

Antico Nuovo X the Hundreds

Antico Nuovo tee that puts a pasta cutter front and center.
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

The Hundreds teamed up with east Larchmont Village Italian restaurant Antico Nuovo on a tee that puts a pasta cutter front and center.

Aunts et Uncles X Apt.4B

Aunts et Uncles on a T-shirt in two colorways
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

L.A. concept shop Apt.4B collaborated with vegan Brooklyn eatery Aunts et Uncles on a T-shirt in two colorways and a tote bag.

Badmaash X Kids of Immigrants

A long-sleeved T-shirt celebrating the Indian nacho dish
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

L.A.'s Indian food favorite and the streetwear brand that’s won over everyone’s hearts collaborated on a long-sleeved T-shirt and a festival must try: the Indian nacho dish.

More stories from Diaspora

The best smelling food spots in L.A.

Remembering the subversive power of food courts

Inside L.A.'s most intimate food experience

Chef Roy still wants to feed the people

The makings of a perfect food/fashion hypebeast

Broad Street Oyster Co. X Dreyfus

Merch from Family Style Festival 2022. Image magazine, November 2022.
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)
Advertisement

Grand Central Market staple Broad Street Oyster Co. collaborated with artist Dreyfus on a pair of socks, a long sleeve T-shirt and a pair of socks to pair with the exclusive lobster roll they served at the festival (uni optional).

Gallery Dept. collaboration with Beverly Boulevard joint Burger She Wrote on a T-shirt in two colorways
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Josué Thomas’ brand Gallery Dept. collaborated with Beverly Boulevard joint Burger She Wrote on a T-shirt in two colorways.

Chifa X Azuki

Chifa and Azuki collaboration features a black T-shirt and a cleaver
(Family Style Festival)

Asian-Peruvian fusion favorite Chifa joined forces with NFT Project Azuki on merchandise that celebrates its second project, Beanz, and lives in the Azuki universe. A cleaver — which points to Chifa’s Chinese heritage — was also born out of the collab.

T-shirt with clinking wine glasses
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Clink Int’l, a monthly natty wine pop-up that was set up in the VIP and GA2 sections of the festival, created this tee for the occasion.

Advertisement

Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream X Family Style

Whimsical cream-colored tee with drawings of ice creams
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Family Style Festival and Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream created this whimsical cream-colored tee.

Crossroads Kitchen X Brooklyn Projects X Anthrax

Crossroads Kitchen X Brooklyn Projects X Anthrax black T-shirt
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Celebrity vegan haunt Crossroads Kitchen by chef Tal Ronnen worked with Melrose skate shop Brooklyn Projects and metal band Anthrax on a tee for the festival.

four side-by-side images of stylist Shaojun Chen in different looks for Image magazine issue 15 styling myself

Image

Fashion doesn’t have to be so serious. See how this L.A. stylist adds a sense of play

You don’t dress Daniel Wu, Aminé and Tame Impala without knowing who you are. For Shaojun Chen, becoming a style visionary has been about finding a sense of self.

Goldburger X Free & Easy

Goldburger X Free & Easy shirt with two burger buns
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Clothing brand Free & Easy hooked up with Los Feliz spot Goldburger on a T-shirt, tote and hat.

Advertisement

Happy Hour X Juliet Johnstone

Shirt and trucker hat
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Juliet Johnstone, the L.A. designer known for her hand-painted and hand-dyed garments, links with Happy Hour tequila seltzer on a trucker hat.

Happy Ice X Blondie Beach

White T-shirt with ice cream and "Happy Ice"
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Melrose ice cream shop Happy Ice and the broadcasting and media brand Blondie Beach collaborated on a baby tee and T-shirt.

Helen’s Wines X Género Neutral

A pinstripe button-up work shirt with "Género Neutral" and "Helen's wines"
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Echo Park concept shop Género Neutral worked with Helen’s Wines, a retail wine shop, on a pinstripe button-up work shirt.

Howlin’ Ray’s X Who Jung Woo

Iconic chicken logo appears on an orange T-shirt
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)
Advertisement

Howlin’ Ray’s iconic chicken logo appears on a hoodie and T-shirt made with Who Jung Woo.

Jollibee X Anti Social Social Club

Merch from Family Style Festival 2022. Image magazine, November 2022.
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

A collaboration that went viral, perfectly timed with Filipino American History Month in October.

Jon & Vinny’s X Dickies

A long-sleeve orange tee
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Workwear giant Dickies and Fairfax favorite Jon & Vinny’s created a long sleeve, beanie and camouflage work pants.

Kato X Goodfight

Black tee with fish logo
(Family Style Festival)

Michelin-starred Taiwanese restaurant Kato and brand Goodfight collaborated on a jersey, shorts and hat.

Kerkl4nd

White tee pays homage to Costco’s $1.50 hot dogs with "1.50" in blue type
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)
Advertisement

Market’s T-shirt paid homage to Costco’s $1.50 hot dogs, which accompanied a Family Style Fest booth that sold $1.50 hot dogs.

Kith Treats

Plastic commuter cup for cereal
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Kith created a commuter cup for cereal and milk on the go.

Maison Matho X Twaydabae X Family Style

Hot dog tee and black beret
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Twaydabae and Maison Matho’s T-shirt featured a graphic of the steak sandwich served with a Viet-bearnaise sauce that was sold at their booth.

Moo’s Craft BBQ X Reality to Idea

White tee and blue cap
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Cult favorite Moo’s Crafts worked with the Joshua Vides-founded design studio, Reality to Idea, on this collaboration.

Mr. Charlie’s X Vandythepink

Red T-shirt
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)
Advertisement

Dubbed by many as a vegan McDonald’s, Mr. Charlies worked with Vandythepink on two tees — plus the Big Chuck (a vegan version of the Big Mac) that was served at their booth.

Los Dos Chingones X the Hundreds

Black T-shirt with a pig
Merch from Family Style Festival 2022. Image magazine, November 2022.
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Los Dos Chingones, known for its chilaquiles burritos in Boyle Heights, collaborated with the Hundreds on this tee.

No Free Coffee

Gray hoodie
Merch from Family Style Festival 2022. Image magazine, November 2022.
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

No Free Coffee was in the house and did a tee and hoodie drop for the affair.

Open Market X Juice

Black T-shirt
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Open Market and Juice collaborate on the “MSGEE Tee,” which cheekily pokes fun at stereotypes and perceptions of MSG.

Osteria Mozza X Carrots

Black hoodie and orange cap
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Nancy Silverton in Carrots? Say less.

Sonoratown X Market

Sonoratown T-shirt
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)
Advertisement

Market and Sonoratown create a T-shirt and hat to pair with the exclusive menu item sold at the festival, a California burrito.

Tacos 1986 X Butterypat

Long-sleeve with tacos al pastor
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Tacos 1986 worked with Butterypat, a designer who has created for the likes of Bad Bunny, Donald Glover and others, on this long sleeve.

Tacos y Birria La Unica X Paisaboys

White T-shirt with logos
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Paisaboys teamed up with Tacos y Birria La Unica, known for their goat birria.

Trophies Burger Club X Union

T-shirt with walking burger
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Streetwear stalwart Union collaborated with Trophies Burger Club on this T-shirt that came in two colorways.

Yangban Society X Felt

Black T-shirt with logo
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Korean American Arts District eatery Yangban Society collaborated with Felt on a tee, trucker hat and coozie.

Advertisement

Yazawa X Fragment

Merch from Family Style Festival 2022. Image magazine, November 2022.
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Japanese BBQ restaurant Yazawa worked with Fragment, designed by Kosuke Kawamura, on this unique collaboration.

Hedley & Bennett X the Hundreds

Black apron with abstract patterning
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Apron company Hedley & Bennett worked with the Hundreds on this exclusive kitchen apron with bomb paisley pockets.

Family Style Merch

Merch from Family Style Festival 2022. Image magazine, November 2022.
(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

The festival released its own exclusive collection of pieces for the occasion.

More stories from Image

Color is a major proponent of Saehee Cho's culinary and tablescape considerations. A basket of fresh eggs, with vibrant marigolds.

A mesa é um altar, the table is an altar

Cherry Garden Russian deli in Los Angeles, CA. Photo essay for Image magazine, November 2022. Pictured: Paul Khostikyan

Taking stock of the vanishing landscape of ‘Russian Hollywood’

A double exposure of a man carrying boxes with the lights of Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles. / Bethany Mollenkof for the Los Angeles Times

In praise of the best-smelling food spots in L.A.

Advertisement

ImageLifestyle
Julissa James

Julissa James has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2019, where she’s written about culture, style and L.A. for the Calendar, Features and Metro sections. Her interests include covering subcultures and niche communities in California and beyond. She’s a graduate of Cal State Dominguez Hills and was editor of its school paper, the Bulletin. Caffeine sustains her.

More From the Los Angeles Times