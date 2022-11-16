If you could compose a whole look from restaurant merch, what boxes would you check?

This story is part of Image Issue 15, “Diaspora,” a fantastic voyage through the mecca of food, from Hollywood haunts to mall food courts to L.A. staples. Read the whole issue here.

The Hundreds’ food festival, Family Style Fest, is the place where food meets fashion in Los Angeles. This year was no exception: Restaurants and streetwear brands collaborated on inspired and inventive, limited-edition menu items and merch, which festivalgoers — this being an L.A. festival — naturally ate up. The overlap between the two scenes — streetwear and food — is something that makes a lot of sense, says Family Style Fest co-founder Miles Canares. “These worlds are so intermingled. The same audience that waits for two hours in line at Supreme on Thursdays — they’re the same kids who are waiting two hours in line for a sandwich. These worlds have the same people and the same consumers.”

To commemorate the hypebeast holiday, we put together a lookbook of all the merch available at Family Style Fest this year.

Adam Bomb Squad one-year anniversary T-shirt

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

In celebration of the Hundreds’ NFT project turning 1, this anniversary T-shirt was dropped at the festival alongside an Adam Bomb Squad lounge.

Antico Nuovo X the Hundreds

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

The Hundreds teamed up with east Larchmont Village Italian restaurant Antico Nuovo on a tee that puts a pasta cutter front and center.

Aunts et Uncles X Apt.4B

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

L.A. concept shop Apt.4B collaborated with vegan Brooklyn eatery Aunts et Uncles on a T-shirt in two colorways and a tote bag.

Badmaash X Kids of Immigrants

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

L.A.'s Indian food favorite and the streetwear brand that’s won over everyone’s hearts collaborated on a long-sleeved T-shirt and a festival must try: the Indian nacho dish.

Broad Street Oyster Co. X Dreyfus

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Grand Central Market staple Broad Street Oyster Co. collaborated with artist Dreyfus on a pair of socks, a long sleeve T-shirt and a pair of socks to pair with the exclusive lobster roll they served at the festival (uni optional).

Burger She Wrote X Gallery Dept.

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Josué Thomas’ brand Gallery Dept. collaborated with Beverly Boulevard joint Burger She Wrote on a T-shirt in two colorways.

Chifa X Azuki

(Family Style Festival)

Asian-Peruvian fusion favorite Chifa joined forces with NFT Project Azuki on merchandise that celebrates its second project, Beanz, and lives in the Azuki universe. A cleaver — which points to Chifa’s Chinese heritage — was also born out of the collab.

Clink Int’l

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Clink Int’l, a monthly natty wine pop-up that was set up in the VIP and GA2 sections of the festival, created this tee for the occasion.

Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream X Family Style

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Family Style Festival and Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream created this whimsical cream-colored tee.

Crossroads Kitchen X Brooklyn Projects X Anthrax

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Celebrity vegan haunt Crossroads Kitchen by chef Tal Ronnen worked with Melrose skate shop Brooklyn Projects and metal band Anthrax on a tee for the festival.

Goldburger X Free & Easy

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Clothing brand Free & Easy hooked up with Los Feliz spot Goldburger on a T-shirt, tote and hat.

Happy Hour X Juliet Johnstone

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Juliet Johnstone, the L.A. designer known for her hand-painted and hand-dyed garments, links with Happy Hour tequila seltzer on a trucker hat.

Happy Ice X Blondie Beach

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Melrose ice cream shop Happy Ice and the broadcasting and media brand Blondie Beach collaborated on a baby tee and T-shirt.

Helen’s Wines X Género Neutral

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Echo Park concept shop Género Neutral worked with Helen’s Wines, a retail wine shop, on a pinstripe button-up work shirt.

Howlin’ Ray’s X Who Jung Woo

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Howlin’ Ray’s iconic chicken logo appears on a hoodie and T-shirt made with Who Jung Woo.

Jollibee X Anti Social Social Club

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

A collaboration that went viral, perfectly timed with Filipino American History Month in October.

Jon & Vinny’s X Dickies

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Workwear giant Dickies and Fairfax favorite Jon & Vinny’s created a long sleeve, beanie and camouflage work pants.

Kato X Goodfight

(Family Style Festival)

Michelin-starred Taiwanese restaurant Kato and brand Goodfight collaborated on a jersey, shorts and hat.

Kerkl4nd

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Market’s T-shirt paid homage to Costco’s $1.50 hot dogs, which accompanied a Family Style Fest booth that sold $1.50 hot dogs.

Kith Treats

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Kith created a commuter cup for cereal and milk on the go.

Maison Matho X Twaydabae X Family Style

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Twaydabae and Maison Matho’s T-shirt featured a graphic of the steak sandwich served with a Viet-bearnaise sauce that was sold at their booth.

Moo’s Craft BBQ X Reality to Idea

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Cult favorite Moo’s Crafts worked with the Joshua Vides-founded design studio, Reality to Idea, on this collaboration.

Mr. Charlie’s X Vandythepink

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Dubbed by many as a vegan McDonald’s, Mr. Charlies worked with Vandythepink on two tees — plus the Big Chuck (a vegan version of the Big Mac) that was served at their booth.

Los Dos Chingones X the Hundreds

Merch from Family Style Festival 2022. Image magazine, November 2022. (Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Los Dos Chingones, known for its chilaquiles burritos in Boyle Heights, collaborated with the Hundreds on this tee.

No Free Coffee

Merch from Family Style Festival 2022. Image magazine, November 2022. (Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

No Free Coffee was in the house and did a tee and hoodie drop for the affair.

Open Market X Juice

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Open Market and Juice collaborate on the “MSGEE Tee,” which cheekily pokes fun at stereotypes and perceptions of MSG.

Osteria Mozza X Carrots

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Nancy Silverton in Carrots? Say less.

Sonoratown X Market

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Market and Sonoratown create a T-shirt and hat to pair with the exclusive menu item sold at the festival, a California burrito.

Tacos 1986 X Butterypat

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Tacos 1986 worked with Butterypat, a designer who has created for the likes of Bad Bunny, Donald Glover and others, on this long sleeve.

Tacos y Birria La Unica X Paisaboys

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Paisaboys teamed up with Tacos y Birria La Unica, known for their goat birria.

Trophies Burger Club X Union

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Streetwear stalwart Union collaborated with Trophies Burger Club on this T-shirt that came in two colorways.

Yangban Society X Felt

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Korean American Arts District eatery Yangban Society collaborated with Felt on a tee, trucker hat and coozie.

Yazawa X Fragment

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Japanese BBQ restaurant Yazawa worked with Fragment, designed by Kosuke Kawamura, on this unique collaboration.

Hedley & Bennett X the Hundreds

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

Apron company Hedley & Bennett worked with the Hundreds on this exclusive kitchen apron with bomb paisley pockets.

Family Style Merch

(Paul Sun / Family Style Festival)

The festival released its own exclusive collection of pieces for the occasion.

