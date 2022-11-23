33 items that can take care of all the people on your list, no matter the situation

Fashion + Luxury Pieces Worth the Hype

Fashion + Luxury Pieces Worth the Hype

Daniela Villegas, Inner Child Sloth Necklace, $13,000-$16,500

The first piece in Villegas’ Inner Child collection, the wiggly, 18k gold precious and semiprecious sloth is here to remind us that we can always lean into the strengths and gifts we were born with. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Bottega Veneta, Pouch on Strap, $2,500

Bottega’s take on the classic bag style, which maintains the qualities of a good crossbody bag that any bag lover will appreciate: function and grace. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

The RockNot Transformer, $295

A showstopper of a purse with an internal bag that can be swapped in and out with different color options. Designed by L.A. creative Orly Shani. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Mondo Mondo, Johnny Ring, $350

Natasha Ghosn replaces precious stones with hand-cut glass to create a “fantasy of a relic” for the whimsical person in your life who loves a stand-out piece. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

SNS, Corduroy Varsity Jacket, $399

Dedicated to the offseason that athletes (and all of us) use to recharge, this comfy jacket is one that any recipient will continue to pull out of the closet for years to come. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Mr. Saturday, Collared Brushed Knit Sweaters, $500

A fuzzy sweater with a refined vibe, this slightly oversized piece is warm, comfortable and perfect for the holiday season and beyond. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Customized Hunter Boots, Original Tall and Short, $180-$215

Add a personal touch to a classic for wet weather days (they do happen in Los Angeles). Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Bevza, Seashell Earmuffs, $150

Chic earmuffs that keep the hairstyle intact but also serve as an accessory to your winter look this season. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Jenna Katz, Rolli Travel Roll, $72

Known for balancing modern and classic designs through recycled 18k and 22k gold and precious stones, Katz created this small travel accessory for jewelry lovers on the go. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

For the person who has everything: an experience

For the person who has everything: an experience

Dinner at Mr. T Los Angeles

A night out at Mr. T is a one-of-one culinary experience. Go for a crafted cocktail (like the Can’t Knock the Hustle), add the mac ’n’ cheese to share, and end with the pain perdu au chocolat. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

A stay at Hotel Figueroa’s Rest & Recovery Suite

Personalized pillow. Customized mattress settings. In-room workout equipment. Give the gift of relaxation. Your loved one will barely have to leave the room unless it’s to experience the pool, sundeck or Fig Café. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Gift card for services at Effacé Aesthetics

Have a friend or family member who has expressed interest in botox, fillers or just the occasional facial? Roberta Moradfar has more than a decade of experience, with state-of-the-art equipment at her Santa Monica location. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Beauty stocking stuffers

Beauty stocking stuffers

Okoko Cosmetiques, Beauté Majestique, $105

A luxurious stocking stuffer that doubles as a cleanser and exfoliator or mask, filled with antioxidants.Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Costa Brazil, Aroma Em Óleo, $78

A spicy, citrusy, earthy fragrance oil that leaves an impression and brings a sense of groundedness. Plus, it fits into a small bag. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Goodwitch, Let All the Poisons That Lurk in the Mud Seep Out (Potion) Created With Kelsey Lu, $44

For the music fan, this glycerite — made of blue lotus and spirulina to “unblock our connection to creative source energy” while listening to Lu’s song of the same name — comes with meditation and a poem. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Secret Santa With the Homies (Gifts Under $50)

Secret Santa With the Homies (Gifts Under $50)

Tiny Protectors, Cherry Keychain, $25

A gift so good it’s invaluable — it’s designed to keep you safe. Also? Stay posted on drops of the popular keychain stun guns. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

KimChi Chic Beauty, BFF4EVR — Kimchi X Trixie Lipstick, $15

Just imagine matching lipsticks with you and your BFF. These lipsticks also come with a mini mirror, which is a major convenience win. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

BeautyStat, Universal Essentials Kit, $29

Want to up a family member’s skincare game? A vitamin C and moisturizer pairing will do the trick. Cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson’s Universal C Skin Refiner and moisturizer has become a go-to for its efficacy. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

A Gift for the Holiday House Party Host

A Gift for the Holiday House Party Host

)

Would Works, the Everyday Board, $55

Each board is crafted locally in L.A. by a person experiencing houselessness, and comes with the option to customize. An intentional gift in all ways. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Bondle Wines, $110-135

A Bondle bottle is absolutely for the function, not only for its size (1.5 liters) but for the craftsmanship infused into each magnum by founder and former chef Duyen Ha. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Esker, Terracotta Plantable Candle, $85

A reusable gift for your candle lover in beautiful form. This relaxing, lemon balm and coriander-scented candle comes with seed paper and a soil pod to plant in the container after the candle is finished. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

‘Supreme Models’ by Marcellas Reynolds, $50

For Reynolds’ second volume of his Supreme collection, he dives into the history of iconic Black models, paired with stunning photos and anecdotes from the models themselves. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Tulip Storage Set, $195

This gift is clutch for the cannabis lover or new explorer looking for a stylish, organized container. This seven-piece set comes in a discreet lockbox that traps order. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Alice Mushroom Chocolates, the Duo, $98

For the mushroom-curious, a pairing of mouthwatering chocolates with functional ingredients designed for sleep and focus. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Rentrayage, Blue Ceramic Candy Dishes, $60

A pair of ceramic dishes; leave it up to the gift receiver to decide how they’d like to use these multipurpose holders that add color and texture to a table. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Yield Design Co., Glass French Press, $88

A breakaway from the traditional French press without sacrificing any of its qualities. This is for your coffee lover. Made of heat-proof, borosilicate glass, it’s dishwasher-safe. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

‘Island Wisdom: Hawaiian Traditions and Practices for a Meaningful Life,’ $19.95

This hardcover book by Kainoa Daines and Annie Daly shows just how intertwined spiritual teachings are with everyday life and purpose in Hawai’i, through the people who live it. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

In Good Health

In Good Health

Garmin, Venu 2 Plus, $299

This fitness watch has what you need for a thorough assessment of your health (including sleep) while keeping off what you don’t need while working on your fitness — like phone notifications. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Buckleband Starter Set, $45

If you could give the gift of never again having to uncomfortably roll off sweaty resistance bands, wouldn’t you? Purchase 👉🏽 here.

For those in search of comfort

For those in search of comfort

Surya, Skincare Discovery Set, $155

This ayurvedic skincare set by Surya Spa’s legendary owner Martha Soffer will lift the senses and the spirits of a beauty lover who has tried everything. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Redoux, Weekday Ritual Set, $66

This duo by Redoux includes its cult favorite Tumeric Botanical bar, perfect for any friend looking to ditch the liquid soap dispenser for bar soaps. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

UMA Citron Glow Body Oil, $78

For your beauty lover, an aromatic, intoxicating body oil that can anchor any beauty ritual, with an energizing fragrance of neroli and mandarin. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Flotsam+Fork, Papier d’Armenie Ceramic Burner, $28

Designed to “diffuse the scent slowly through the room,” a different kind of incense burner that opens one to the world of exploring paper incense. Available in four colors. Purchase 👉🏽 here.