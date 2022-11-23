Image

33 items that can take care of all the people on your list, no matter the situation

collage of holiday gift guide items
(Setu Choudhary / For The Times)
By Darian Symoné Harvin
Illustrations by 
Setu Choudhary
Fashion + Luxury Pieces Worth the Hype

3D gold gradient columns with gift guide products on top of each one
(Setu Choudhary / For The Times; Photos: Bevza, Bottega Veneta, Daniela Villegas, Jenna Katz, Mondo Mondo, SNS, Mr. Saturday, Hunter, ROCKNOT)

Daniela Villegas, Inner Child Sloth Necklace, $13,000-$16,500

(Daniela Villegas)

The first piece in Villegas’ Inner Child collection, the wiggly, 18k gold precious and semiprecious sloth is here to remind us that we can always lean into the strengths and gifts we were born with. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Bottega Veneta, Pouch on Strap, $2,500

(Bottega Veneta)

Bottega’s take on the classic bag style, which maintains the qualities of a good crossbody bag that any bag lover will appreciate: function and grace. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

The RockNot Transformer, $295

(Rocknot)

A showstopper of a purse with an internal bag that can be swapped in and out with different color options. Designed by L.A. creative Orly Shani. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Mondo Mondo, Johnny Ring, $350

(Mondo Mondo)

Natasha Ghosn replaces precious stones with hand-cut glass to create a “fantasy of a relic” for the whimsical person in your life who loves a stand-out piece. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

SNS, Corduroy Varsity Jacket, $399

(SNS)

Dedicated to the offseason that athletes (and all of us) use to recharge, this comfy jacket is one that any recipient will continue to pull out of the closet for years to come. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Mr. Saturday, Collared Brushed Knit Sweaters, $500

(Mr. Saturday)

A fuzzy sweater with a refined vibe, this slightly oversized piece is warm, comfortable and perfect for the holiday season and beyond. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Customized Hunter Boots, Original Tall and Short, $180-$215

(Hunter)

Add a personal touch to a classic for wet weather days (they do happen in Los Angeles). Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Bevza, Seashell Earmuffs, $150

(Bevza)

Chic earmuffs that keep the hairstyle intact but also serve as an accessory to your winter look this season. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Jenna Katz, Rolli Travel Roll, $72

(Jenna Katz)
(Jenna Katz)

Known for balancing modern and classic designs through recycled 18k and 22k gold and precious stones, Katz created this small travel accessory for jewelry lovers on the go. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

For the person who has everything: an experience

abstract green pedestals with gift guide items on top
(Setu Choudhary / For The Times; photos: Hotel Figueroa, Mr. T Los Angeles, Effacé Aesthetics)
Dinner at Mr. T Los Angeles

(Mr. T Los Angeles)

A night out at Mr. T is a one-of-one culinary experience. Go for a crafted cocktail (like the Can’t Knock the Hustle), add the mac ’n’ cheese to share, and end with the pain perdu au chocolat. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

A stay at Hotel Figueroa’s Rest & Recovery Suite

(Tanveer Badal/Hotel Figueroa)

Personalized pillow. Customized mattress settings. In-room workout equipment. Give the gift of relaxation. Your loved one will barely have to leave the room unless it’s to experience the pool, sundeck or Fig Café. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Gift card for services at Effacé Aesthetics

(Effacé Aesthetics)

Have a friend or family member who has expressed interest in botox, fillers or just the occasional facial? Roberta Moradfar has more than a decade of experience, with state-of-the-art equipment at her Santa Monica location. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Beauty stocking stuffers

abstract pink pedestals in front of a pink curtain with gift guide beauty items on top of each column
(Setu Choudhary / For The Times; GOODWITCH, Okoko Cosmetiques, Costa Brazil)

Okoko Cosmetiques, Beauté Majestique, $105

(Okoko Cosmetiques)

A luxurious stocking stuffer that doubles as a cleanser and exfoliator or mask, filled with antioxidants.Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Costa Brazil, Aroma Em Óleo, $78

(Costa Brazil)

A spicy, citrusy, earthy fragrance oil that leaves an impression and brings a sense of groundedness. Plus, it fits into a small bag. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Goodwitch, Let All the Poisons That Lurk in the Mud Seep Out (Potion) Created With Kelsey Lu, $44

(Goodwitch)
For the music fan, this glycerite — made of blue lotus and spirulina to “unblock our connection to creative source energy” while listening to Lu’s song of the same name — comes with meditation and a poem. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Secret Santa With the Homies (Gifts Under $50)

Abstract cream built-in shelves with gift guide items inside
(Setu Choudhary / For The Times; KimChi Chic Beauty, BeautyStat, Tiny Protectors)

Tiny Protectors, Cherry Keychain, $25

tiny protectors cherry keychain
(Tiny Protectors)

A gift so good it’s invaluable — it’s designed to keep you safe. Also? Stay posted on drops of the popular keychain stun guns. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

KimChi Chic Beauty, BFF4EVR — Kimchi X Trixie Lipstick, $15

KimChi Chic Beauty lipstick
(KimChi Chic Beauty)

Just imagine matching lipsticks with you and your BFF. These lipsticks also come with a mini mirror, which is a major convenience win. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

BeautyStat, Universal Essentials Kit, $29

white BeautyStat skincare containers on a pink background
(BeautyStat)

Want to up a family member’s skincare game? A vitamin C and moisturizer pairing will do the trick. Cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson’s Universal C Skin Refiner and moisturizer has become a go-to for its efficacy. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

A Gift for the Holiday House Party Host

terracotta built-in with wood shelves and gift guide products sitting on each shelf
(Setu Choudhary / For The Times; photos: Would Works; Yield Design Co., Bondle Wines, Esker, Alice Mushrooms, Rentrayage, Tulip, Chronicle Books, Abrams Books
)

Would Works, the Everyday Board, $55

(Would Works)

Each board is crafted locally in L.A. by a person experiencing houselessness, and comes with the option to customize. An intentional gift in all ways. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Bondle Wines, $110-135

(Bondle)
A Bondle bottle is absolutely for the function, not only for its size (1.5 liters) but for the craftsmanship infused into each magnum by founder and former chef Duyen Ha. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Esker, Terracotta Plantable Candle, $85

(Esker)

A reusable gift for your candle lover in beautiful form. This relaxing, lemon balm and coriander-scented candle comes with seed paper and a soil pod to plant in the container after the candle is finished. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

‘Supreme Models’ by Marcellas Reynolds, $50

(Abrams Books)

For Reynolds’ second volume of his Supreme collection, he dives into the history of iconic Black models, paired with stunning photos and anecdotes from the models themselves. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Tulip Storage Set, $195

(Tulip)
This gift is clutch for the cannabis lover or new explorer looking for a stylish, organized container. This seven-piece set comes in a discreet lockbox that traps order. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Alice Mushroom Chocolates, the Duo, $98

(Alice)

For the mushroom-curious, a pairing of mouthwatering chocolates with functional ingredients designed for sleep and focus. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Rentrayage, Blue Ceramic Candy Dishes, $60

(Rentrayage)

A pair of ceramic dishes; leave it up to the gift receiver to decide how they’d like to use these multipurpose holders that add color and texture to a table. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Yield Design Co., Glass French Press, $88

(Yield Design Co.)
A breakaway from the traditional French press without sacrificing any of its qualities. This is for your coffee lover. Made of heat-proof, borosilicate glass, it’s dishwasher-safe. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

‘Island Wisdom: Hawaiian Traditions and Practices for a Meaningful Life,’ $19.95

(Chronicle Books)

This hardcover book by Kainoa Daines and Annie Daly shows just how intertwined spiritual teachings are with everyday life and purpose in Hawai’i, through the people who live it. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

In Good Health

abstract purple gradient pedestals with two gift guide items on top
(Setu Choudhary / For The Times; photos: Garmin, Buckleband)

Garmin, Venu 2 Plus, $299

(Garmin)

This fitness watch has what you need for a thorough assessment of your health (including sleep) while keeping off what you don’t need while working on your fitness — like phone notifications. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Buckleband Starter Set, $45

(Buckleband)

If you could give the gift of never again having to uncomfortably roll off sweaty resistance bands, wouldn’t you? Purchase 👉🏽 here.

For those in search of comfort

cream colored stone columns with gift guide products on top in front of a large window
(Setu Choudhary / For The Times; photos: Surya, Redoux, UMA, Flotsam+Fork)

Surya, Skincare Discovery Set, $155

(Surya)

This ayurvedic skincare set by Surya Spa’s legendary owner Martha Soffer will lift the senses and the spirits of a beauty lover who has tried everything. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Redoux, Weekday Ritual Set, $66

(Redoux)
This duo by Redoux includes its cult favorite Tumeric Botanical bar, perfect for any friend looking to ditch the liquid soap dispenser for bar soaps. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

UMA Citron Glow Body Oil, $78

UMA citron glow body oil bottle
(UMA)

For your beauty lover, an aromatic, intoxicating body oil that can anchor any beauty ritual, with an energizing fragrance of neroli and mandarin. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Flotsam+Fork, Papier d’Armenie Ceramic Burner, $28

(Flotsam+Fork)

Designed to “diffuse the scent slowly through the room,” a different kind of incense burner that opens one to the world of exploring paper incense. Available in four colors. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

ImageLifestyle
Darian Symoné Harvin

Darian Symoné Harvin is the beauty editor at large for Image. She regularly covers beauty at the intersection of politics and pop culture and has written numerous stories for Image, including a profile of Lauren London and her spiritual practices following the death of her husband, Nipsey Hussle; a feature on Black Market Flea’s central role in L.A.’s Black-owned fashion industry; and a look at L.A. streetwear brand Bephies Beauty Supply and its founder, Beth Birkett. A former news curation and social media editor for BuzzFeed News, Teen Vogue and Yahoo News, she now uses her journalism and curatorial skills to craft distinct narratives on how beauty affects our lives. She has interviewed some of the most relevant artists today, from TikTok stars to Oscar winners, for the New York Times, the Cut and Allure.

