Skip the lines and shop online with these 10 Latino-owned businesses

Still have Christmas presents to buy? Before you dash to the nearest commercial strip, fight other customers for the last janky item on the shelf or spend precious time at the check-out, why not coast through the shopping flurry by supporting these 10 Latino-owned, California-based online businesses?

Order a quality-crafted handbag from Cuyana for your college-bound niece, fuel your java-obsessed cousin with a monthly coffee subscription from Coffee del Mundo, or add Mexican sazón to your sibling’s camping experience with Itacate meals. Not only will you be gifting a meaningful and unique item fit for their personalities, but you will also be supporting Latino entrepreneurs.

For the foodie: ‘The SalviSoul Cookbook’

The cover of “The Salvisoul Cookbook” by Karla Vasquez. (Ten Speed Press)

Perfect for anyone that loves to try new recipes, the “Salvisoul Cookbook” ($21.10) is a great addition to any kitchen. L.A.-based chef Karla Tatiana Vasquez crafts a collection of 80 recipes, along with familial anecdotes and stories that honor her Salvadoran heritage. From rellenos de papa to flor de izote con huevos revueltos, salpicón de res and variations of Salvadoran pupusas, Chef Vasquez celebrates Salvadoran culture in Los Angeles and beyond. The cookbook is available at major retailers. If you’re looking for a more hands-on experience, inquire online about private classes hosted in the L.A. area.

For the CBD-enthusiasts: XiCali products

Chelly XiCali, the owner of XiCali Products, with her CBD remedies. (Michelle Ayala)

Provide relief with XiCali Products, an L.A.-based CBD business on a mission to alleviate pain. Founder Chelly XiCali turned to homemade CBD remedies to help her mom manage her debilitating diabetic neuropathy. Although her mother was initially skeptical, she eventually embraced the natural remedy for her pain relief, prompting Chelly to start her business.

Their top seller is the Canna Canela Rub ($25-$75), a blend of CBD oil and warming Sri Lankan cinnamon bark and ginger — great for anyone with aches and pains. The Corona Polisher Headache Roll-On ($25-$40), made with hemp liniment, frankincense, peppermint and magnesium, soothes severe headaches and makes an ideal stocking stuffer. And if the holiday gift-shopping stress has got you worried, the Mellow Out tincture (25-$75) is a nonaddictive and natural remedy to temper that tension.

For the scent aficionados: L’Aromatica

Gift a scent that tells a story. L’Aromatica is a Latina-owned fragrance company based in Northern California that offers small-batch, vegan, cruelty-free and gender-neutral scents made with pure botanical ingredients. Shoppers can choose from their three in-house brands: L’Aromatic, the original Mixed-Media line; Laro, the luxury line; and Marin Fragrance Co., their local and casual collection.

Don’t know how to shop for scents online? L’Aromatica provides fragrance profiles with detailed information on what is included in each bottle. Whether it’s their Pacifica scent ($60), which pays homage to California’s seaside with notes of eucalyptus and aquatic musk, or their rich and creamy Kulfi scent ($45-60) featuring saffron botanicals, they’ve got you covered. Before buying a full-size fragrance, sample it first as all ingredients react differently to individual body chemistries. Individual samples for some fragrances start at $3.50. Can’t decide which scent to go with? The Laro Discovery Set ($55) comes with 11 samples and a detailed sheet describing each fragrance’s notes.

For the candle-obsessed: Soy Latina Candles

(Kita Zuleta)

Elevate your candle maven’s space this holiday season with Soy Latina Candles, a handmade brand that offers nontoxic home and body products. Founder Krystal Flores, based in L.A., initially picked up candle-making as a hobby while caring for her son during his open-heart surgery recovery. Her best-selling candle, Flor de Luna ($26) features delicate notes of amber, agave, pear, musk and rose. Another customer favorite is the Reina candle ($26), which boasts a sweet floral aroma with hints of jasmine, amber and black currant.

Soy Latina Candles also offers room sprays, including the Chapina Room spray ($22), a collaboration with content creator Jessica Sosa. This spray features zen-like aromas of beachy coconut and tranquil aloe reminiscent of coastal Guatemala. To top it off, a portion of each purchase supports families with children in hospitals through donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, as well as those suffering from visual snow syndrome through the Eye and Vision Foundation.

For the happy camper: Itacate meals

Itacate brand backpacking food. (Matthew Falcon)

Gift the taste of Mexican flavor to campsite meals with Itacate. Founder Martha Y. Diaz, based in the Bay Area, created the company as an avid outdoor adventurer who sought the comfort of Mexican food during her excursions. Her professional background in sustainability and product safety led her to create Itacate, a company that specializes in rehydrated Mexican meals for outdoor camping.

Her best-sellers include the Charge-Up Chilaquiles ($12.49), a vegetarian and protein-rich traditional dish, and the Sunset Caldo ($12.49), which consists of a spicy chipotle-based broth. Itacate also features sweet treats like the Arroz con leche ($6.95) and the Coconut Brittle Bugitos snack ($6.99), toasted mealworms (yep!) with dry coconut. Items are available on the Itacate website or at REI.

For the jewelry fan: GRL Collective

Fill your loved-one’s stockings with trinkets from GRL Collective. The Latina lifestyle brand was created by southern Californian Kristine Rodriguez in 2017 and was born out of a passion for empowering women and girls. The Latina stud earrings ($60) are subtle yet perfect everyday statement pieces. The Earminder Studs ($48-$68) make the ideal gift for yourself or someone you admire, as each stone represents a daily positive reminder. The Chingona/Badass Charm Hoops ($60-92) features a dainty, twinkling affirmation while the Breastfeeding trophy necklace ($85-$100) is a tribute to mothers. GRL Collective also features mixed pattern, cruelty-free leather handbags and coin purses that are sure to glam up any outfit. Items are available for purchase online.

For the coffeehead: Coffee del Mundo

Taste the Mundo Coffee selections by The Mundo Coffee. (Charles Keyes)

Looking to fuel the Java lovers in your life? Coffee del Mundo, founded by Jonathan Kinnard in South L.A., offers a range of experiences that all caffeine enthusiasts can enjoy. With their Frequent Flyers Club ($35 per month), available year-round, coffee-obsessed individuals can transport their taste buds to the volcanic landscapes of Guatemala or the tropical forest of El Salvador. The monthly subscription allows individuals to curate their own coffee-tasting experience, with options for light, medium and dark roasted beans and five different taste profiles.

The South L.A. coffee shop also offers a limited edition eco-friendly Mundo sampler ($35), which includes three 3-ounce handpicked roasted coffee bags and a tasting guide. You can order items online or visit their storefront (7414 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles), which offers a dairy-free menu.

For the chocoholic: Cru Chocolate

Cru hot chocolate (Cru)

Give the gift of Cru Chocolate this season while simultaneously supporting a brand that is redefining the chocolate world through its ethical practices. Cru Chocolate is all-natural, culturally authentic and sustainably produced. Based in Roseville, Calif., founder Karla McNeil Rueda, an engineer with expertise in cacao technology, works closely with talented farmers in Guatemala, Nicaragua and Honduras to ensure that only the finest ingredients are ethically sourced. The award-winning chocolate comes in powder form, perfect for a cozy cup of hot cocoa this holiday season. Their 4.4 lb bulk bag ($98) is the ideal holiday treat for chocolate enthusiasts. Want to test it out first? The wheel set, containing 2 rounded cacao disks, is $10.

For the fashionista: Amor Prohibido

Amor Prohibido streetwear clothing is designed by Bryan Escareño. (@daytodaydre)

There is no better way to start a new year than with a fresh look! Gift your fashionista a staple piece from Amor Prohibido, a streetwear brand that tells a story through specially crafted clothing. Designer Bryan Escareño incorporates his upbringing in southwest L.A into each design, often evoking memories of the ’90s.

His latest collection, “Dance in the Rain,” features earth-toned greens and blues. Artist DannyLux showcased the collection in his music video “Soltera,” wearing the Moss Green Denim Love Button-Up ($278.00) and Big Stepper Split Denim ($372.00). The collection “Diosito” incorporates subtle elements of religion with a single-stiched cross. The Mi Diosito White Thermal ($75.00) is a nice addition to any wardrobe, as is the Mi Diosito Baby Tee ($85.00).

For the goal-oriented hustlers: Cuyana

Organize your items with style. Cuyana specializes in crafting timeless handbags for everyday use. Founded by Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah, and based in the Bay Area, Cuyana partners with expert leather suppliers from Ecuador, Vietnam, Italy, Argentina and beyond. They’ve curated a gift guide with their most beloved and new items, as well as luxury splurges. Check out their Travel Case Set ($168) made with 100% Argentinian leather. You can also customize the System Tote 13-inch bag ($328) by adding a laptop sleeve ($98) or pouch ($178), making it the perfect gift for people attached to their computers.