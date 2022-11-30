10 pop-ups, drops, events to kick off the holiday season as the style gods planned it

Futurewise

(Futurewise)

From the minds that created Gen Z beauty favorites Starface and Plus comes Futurewise, a buzzy new skincare line aimed at hydration, hydration, hydration. The brand launches with a Slugging System — e.g., products that create “an occlusive layer over the skin to prevent water loss” — that includes a Slug Boost ($22), a Slug Cream ($24) and a Slug Balm ($24). Right in time for the harsh winter months and the holidays. Just saying. futurewise.world

Apt. 4B opens at the Row DTLA

(Apt. 4B)

Fairfax favorite Apt.4B, the concept shop designed after a New York apartment in the ’90s, is one of the latest outposts to join the Row DTLA. Opened to the public on Nov. 12, the store features a range of graphic tees, crewnecks and accessories, among other unique finds. 777 Alameda St., Suite 120, Los Angeles. apt4b.nyc

Advertisement

LOEWE

(John Daniel Powers)

Loewe has touched down in L.A., opening a new flagship on Rodeo Drive. Sporting a blue ceramic façade and a design based on creative director Jonathan Anderson’s foundational concept, Casa Loewe, the 3,700-square-foot space features a full array of the brand’s men’s and women’s ready-to-wear lines and accessories, in addition to a curation of artwork from its own collection.

Come Tees FW22

Sonya Sombreuil of Come Tees (Marc Cortes / For The Times)

Artist Sonya Sombreuil’s brand Come Tees is back with its FW22 collection of heavyweight screenprinted tees and workwear in diffused colors. Run, don’t walk! cometees.biz

Celine at the Wiltern

Celine presents its FW23 presentation at the Wiltern in Koreatown. The fashion show is the latest expression inspired by creative director Hedi Slimane’s long relationship with L.A., during which time the city has served as a muse. Live performances to follow. Dec. 8, 8 p.m. 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. celine.com

Bogner X Fred Segal

(Bogner x Fred Segal)

Advertisement

Ski Sunset, the collab between renowned German ski brand Bogner and L.A. boutique Fred Segal, is the place where the slopes meet the sand (or Sunset Boulevard?). Shop the pieces at Fred Segal’s Sunset location and online destinations. 8500 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles. fredsegal.com; bogner.com

Hot Wheels X Nike

These are the final days to catch “Juntos,” the triumphant group show curated by AJ Girard and Ozzie Juarez, before it wraps on Dec. 1. Held at Tlaloc Studios, an artist run-space in South Central (founded by Juarez) that has put an emphasis on supporting L.A.’s creative subcultures, the show brought together artists from L.A., Miami, Texas and New York. Droves of people came for the opening — were you there? Of course you were, everyone was — to see the work of Natalia Lemper, The Perez Bros, Carlos Jaramillo, Esperanza Rosas, Diane Abapo and more. @tlalocstudios

Esprit in L.A.

(Joel Marasigan)

Esprit’s L.A. pop-up shop is open through January, marking its physical return to the U.S. for the first time since 2012. Shoppers can expect special capsule collections that will roll out through the rest of the year, along with the brand’s current FW22 collection, which takes inspiration from its archive, modernizing pieces from the ’80s in sleek fashion. (The pop-up also coincides with its ecommerce relaunch.) 156 S. Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles. esprit.us

‘As You Wish’

Converse premieres its latest contribution to the skate video canon with L.A. pro skaters Louie Lopez and Erik Herrera. Both part of the brand’s Cons skate squad, Lopez and Herrera’s stories intersect in “As You Wish,” an intimate look at their native and found communities in the city. Filmed mostly in and around L.A. — along with Miami, Paris and Guadalajara, Mexico — the project celebrates the unique way skaters view the city. Available to stream. converse.com

Image does Art Basel

rafa esparza (Star Montana / For The Times)

Advertisement